Same Game Parlay: How a Bettor Turned $1 Into Over $1,000 With an NBA SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA playoffs continue to bring plenty of drama and excitement. This week, that continued on Wednesday night when the Knicks extended their series by beating the Heat in New York, 112-103. One bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook took the opportunity to build a beautiful Same Game Parlay that combined multiple picks and props and led to a huge payout.

This bettor proved that you don’t have to post a big bet to walk away with a big win, wagering just $1 on this successful nine-leg parlay. When all the odds were combined, though, they climbed to +1000000 odds and resulted in a payout of $1,001!

Here are the nine legs of this SGP, and you can scroll down for a full analysis of how the game went down.

1st Points Scorer - Kevin Love

Jalen Brunson Over 22.5 Points

Julius Randle Over 20.5 Points

RJ Barrett Over 17.5 Points

Mitchell Robinson 5+ Points

Quentin Grimes 8+ Points

Both Teams Total Points - Over 100.5

Both Teams Total Points - Under 114.5

Winning Margin - NY Knicks 5+

The Heat had a 3-1 series lead coming into this matchup in New York and had a chance to close out the series with a win. This bettor backed the Knicks to avoid elimination, though, and built a series of interesting picks around the central pick of the Knicks to win by a margin of at least five points.

The parlay included a variety of different kinds of picks, beginning with a “first player to score” prop. Of all the options available, the selection was Love. While he only made two field goals in the entire game, Love delivered this bettor’s first win of the night by making a layup just 18 seconds into the game on the first field goal attempt of the contest.

While Love got the call for the first score of the night, the other player props selected were all based on Knicks starters scoring over a certain number of points. The picks were Brunson to score over 22.5 points, Julius Randle to score over 20.5 points, Barrett to score over 17.5 points, Robinson to score at least five points and Grimes to score at least eight points.

First five out. pic.twitter.com/guj3SU7za0 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 10, 2023

The first of those players to hit their over was actually somewhat surprisingly Grimes, who has averaged just 5.4 points per game in his eight playoff games this season. He piled up points early and scored his eighth point on a 3-pointer on the first play of the second quarter, but that was all the scoring he did for the whole game, missing his remaining four shot attempts from the field. He was the only player selected to go over their scoring prop in the first half.

After halftime, Brunson was the next to reach his over when he hit a pair of free throws with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter to get to 23 points. Unlike Grimes, he didn’t stop scoring and finished with an impressive 38 points while playing all 48 minutes. Check out some of Brunson’s highlights of the night:

Jalen Brunson came up BIG in the must-win Game 5.



38 PTS

9 REB

7 AST



Knicks force a Game 6 #NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/rgeRNtixbE — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

Barrett was next, reaching 18 points with a three-point play with just under six minutes in the third quarter. He was joined in the green by Randle, who hit a 3-pointer at the 2:33 mark in the third quarter to get to 21 points. Barrett finished the game with 26 points and Randle 24, with 12 of Randle’s points coming in that big third quarter.

The final player to hit his prop was actually the player with the lowest point line. Robinson has averaged 6.9 points per game in the playoffs and only needed to score five points to get the win here. He scored two points in the first half in 13 minutes while grabbing four rebounds. In the third quarter, he grabbed six more rebounds but missed his one shot from the field and also missed both his free throw attempts. He entered the fourth quarter still stuck on two points. When he returned to the game with 8:30 left, he needed three points to reach his over. Just a few minutes later, Robinson made a dunk on an assist from Barrett. On the next possession, he was fouled intentionally by Duncan Robinson to put the poor free-throw shooter on the line. Mitchell Robinson converted, though, making one of the free throws to get to five points. He was fouled on the next possession and added a couple more points, but at that point, he was already safely over his prop total.

Once all those players hit their overs, the last remaining picks were all based on the final score. The parlay included not only a pick on the winning margin (Knicks by 5+), but it also included picks for both teams' total points to be over 100.5 and both teams' total points to be under 114.5.

In the third quarter, the Knicks grew their lead to 19 points, but Miami closed to within two points at 103-101 with 2:37 remaining. The Knicks were able to expand the lead back out, though, after a putback by Isaiah Hartenstein in the highlight below and a pair of free throws from Barrett. Mitchell Robinson ended up back on the line with 21 seconds remaining and a six-point lead for the Knicks. He made one shot and Randle scored after an offensive rebound when New York’s center missed the second free throw. That meant the Knicks won by nine but still finished with 112 points, just under the line of 114.5.

ISAIAH THROWS IT DOWN. pic.twitter.com/VraKNa9T72 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 11, 2023

The final score and winning margin gave the bettor the final three wins on the nine legs of the parlay. The $1 SGP returned an impressive $1,001 for this bettor who banked on the Knicks playing their starters big minutes and doing enough to extend the series to Friday night’s Game 6.

