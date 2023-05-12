NBA Parlay Picks: Top Prop Bets with Long Odds in the Sensational 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 12

Another Friday, another Sensational 6!

Chirag Hira and I are back with a six-leg NBA parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook focused on Friday’s two-game postseason slate, and we’re looking to make it three-in-a-row!

The Sensational Six

Heat ML

The Knicks battled more than both of us expected last game, but that felt like their best punch. Miami should be ready to weather the storm and close things out this time around.

The Heat have not lost yet in Miami over the course of the playoffs, and they also haven’t dropped back-to-back games. While it is a relatively small sample size, Chirag and I expect those trends to continue tonight.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat have been here before, they know how to get the job done.

Jimmy Butler 25+ Points

Playoff Jimmy in a closeout game? Enough said.

Butler is coming off a slightly passive performance in Game 6 in which he only took 12 shots and finished with 19 points to go along with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Prior to that game, the superstar had racked up 25-plus points in eight straight contests. With Miami one game away from the Eastern Conference Finals, he should be aggressive early and often.

Bam Adebayo Over 6.5 Rebounds

Coming into this series, a lot of people were concerned about Miami’s ability to rebound the ball. After all, the Knicks had just dominated Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and the Cavs in the first round on the boards.

The Heat have not only answered the call, they’ve controlled the rebounding battle on multiple occasions. Adebayo is at the heart of that effort, grabbing at least eight in every game of this series. The defensive star is undersized (6’9) compared to his opposition in Mitchell Robinson, but he hasn’t let that affect him.

As long as Bam stays out of foul trouble, he should hit this total once again tonight.

Steph Curry 25+ Points

We’ve seen Curry step up in clutch situations consistently throughout this playoff run, and that should be the case once again tonight.

Game 6 is normally when Klay Thompson steps in, but it’s impossible to trust him due to his recent abysmal shooting performances. After declaring that this matchup was a “dream come true”, Thompson has only converted on 38.75% of his shots (31/80) against the Lakers.

As a result, it will be on Steph to extend this series once again tonight. The best shooter of all-time — even if he hasn’t been shooting like it — has hit this total in back-to-back games, and we expect that to be the case again tonight.

LeBron James 5+ Assists

Role players perform better at home, it’s a known fact.

LeBron has been fascinating to watch in this series. Sometimes he’ll look to score early, other times he won’t even take a shot in the first quarter. We’re expecting something in the middle of those two extremes tonight.

James has racked up at least five dimes in two of his last three contests. As long as he gets some help from his teammates, he’ll do it again.

LeBron James 8+ Rebounds

The Lakers have been very impressive on the glass in this series, and LeBron has played a significant role in that. At 38 years old, he isn’t capable of giving you 40 points on any given night anymore, but his effort on the boards has been admirable.

James has grabbed at least eight rebounds in four of the five games in this series. If the Lakers are going to close out Golden State tonight, he’ll need to stay active on the glass.

