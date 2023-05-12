NBA Picks for May 12: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here’s my favorite bet available on DraftKings Sportsbook from Friday’s NBA slate.

This number has been bet down by the sharps significantly, dropping all the way from 209.5 to 207.5. The last time the total was this low was Game 3 — the first contest of this series played in Miami. The under did hit in that game, with the Knicks failing to score 90 points. But their Game 4 response was enough to at least help the 209.5-point over hit. So far in this series, the over is 3-2 and four of the five game totals have been 208-plus points.

Moreover, Scott Foster is in the mix Friday. While that’s concerning for some when it comes to the spread and whether there will be a Game 7, it helps paint a clearer picture with regard to the total. The over went 43-25 in games reffed by Foster this season. With the under hitting in the last game he reffed (Game 4 of Warriors-Lakers), the over is likely to hit in the next game he refs based on his season-long trend.

Golden State is a Lonnie Walker IV game away from being in the driver’s seat. While the Warriors are still the ones with their backs against the wall, that still means something. The Lakers are vulnerable.

That should’ve already been clear with Lakers’ regular season struggles and LeBron James walking into the playoffs hobbled. But between the Lakers narrowly winning Game 4 and the Warriors blowing their doors off in Game 5, Golden State should walk into Friday’s game confident they can steal a road win.

On top of all that, add an Anthony Davis (probable) head injury to the mix. As much as he’s expected to play, that could still be problematic for the Lakers in Game 6.

