MLB Best Bets: Top MLB Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 12

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne, along with RotoWire’s Erik Halterman, join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.

Steve’s Picks:

Josh Jung over 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Guardians vs. Angels over 8.5 runs

Garion’s Picks:

Daulton Varsho over 1.5 strikeouts

Rangers vs. Athletics over 8.5 runs

Erik’s Picks:

José Ramírez over 1.5 total bases

Royals vs. Brewers over 8.5 runs

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.