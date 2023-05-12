UFC Charlotte: Main Event Same Game Parlay to Consider

UFC Charlotte is a stacked card for a fight night, with a thrilling mix of veterans and prospects including Ian Garry, Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker, Carlos Ulberg, and Karl Williams. Headlining this card is a matchup of bruising top Heavyweight contenders in Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida, which nobody expects to go the distance. I fully expect Almeida to have his way in this one, but Heavyweight fights are very unpredictable, so I’ll be building a parlay base that can hit no matter who wins.

Here’s my DraftKings Sportsbook Same Game Parlay (SGP) BASE for the main event:

Total Parlay Odds: -140. A $100 bet wins $40.

Under 4.5 Rounds: -1800

The simple fact here is that Rozenstruik and Almeida rarely go the distance. In fact, Jairzinho has only lost two decisions and Jailton has never seen the judges scorecards. In a fight I don’t expect to go the distance, take any “Under Rounds” with which you feel comfortable. I’m anticipating this fight ending before Round 3, but am buying an extra few minutes for security on my bet.

Almeida More Significant Strikes: -360

Purely on stats, Almeida averages 4.19 strikes per minute when in the octagon, while only allowing .34. Rozenstruik, on the other hand, only lands 2.93, while absorbing 3.23. Especially with Almeida’s wrestling advantage and potential ground and pound success, I’m very comfortable with this relatively chalky prop.

Almeida More Takedowns: -900

Another simple, yet chalky prop. Jairzinho has zero wrestling game, and has not successfully completed a takedown in the UFC. Almeida, on the other hand, is very aggressive offensively and averages 6.7 takedowns per fight. As long as he gets one takedown, this should be a safe add to the parlay.

Now. These three legs are -140 together. This is a really solid bet, especially considering that Heavyweight fights can be decided in the blink of an eye. Feel free to add to this If you are looking to add a leg or two to get into the plus money. Some additional options I’d consider are as follows:

Additional Leg Options:

4th Leg: Jailton Almeida ML (-550): -110

5th Leg: Jailton Almeida 1+ Takedown in Round 1 (-380): +110

6th Leg: 35+ Total Significant Strikes (-130): +300

Let me know what you think about this parlay, and any other bets you like for UFC Charlotte. Follow me @JeffGailius on Twitter for more UFC and DraftKings content!

To place a Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Learn more about SGPs at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your UFC bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.