PGA Championship Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Rochester, New York for the 105th edition of the PGA Championship. Oak Hill Country Club will host, and is a 7,394-yard par 70 with Bentgrass greens. You will not find a stronger field all season, as 99 of the top 100 golfers in the world will be in Upstate New York this week. It’s going to be an amazing event, so let’s get into it.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Full disclosure: I firmly in my heart believe that Scottie Scheffler wins this golf tournament. The issue is, he’s +700 and unless you go all in on him this week, it does not make sense to bet him at that number. If you were to simply bet him and only him, I couldn’t possibly be opposed, as he’s the odds on favorite and tailor made for this course.

Woodland has been one of the best ball-strikers on the planet this season, ranking fourth in this field behind only Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler in SG: Ball-Striking. The problem is — as it usually is with Woodland — his putting. The 2019 U.S. Open champion sits 145th, or more aptly put, dead last in this field among qualifiers over the same time frame.

Ironically, the last time he putted really well was the RBC Heritage, where lost 4.8 strokes around-the-green, which obviously kept him from contending. With conditions expected to be really tough this week, playing out of the fairway will be paramount. Woodland is both incredibly long and accurate, especially recently, ranking 30th in driving accuracy and 14th in driving distance over his past 16 rounds. He also sits 13th in greens in regulation percentage in that stretch.

We know the drill with Woodland, if he putts even close to a zero this week he’s going to contend, and that’s more than enough for me at 90/1.

Lowry has not had a great season to date, having posted just one top-10 finish all year. He does still get up for the marquee events, however, with a T16 at the Masters and T14 at Genesis. Lowry is great when conditions get tough, largely because he’s really strong long-iron player and crafty around-the-green. This is more of a play at the number than anything, as getting 90/1 on a proven major champion is incredibly enticing to me.

Much like Woodland, it’s been the putting that’s held Lowry back from contending much this year. The Irishman rates out as the 28th best ball-striker in this field over his past 48 rounds. If we could somehow get a spike week with the flat stick, we know he’s got what it takes to close out a major, having already done so at Royal Portrush in 2019. Lowry is a grinder and has my full confidence at this price at what should be quite a tough test this week at Oak Hill.

