MLB Picks for May 17: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The best team in baseball as an underdog? What more needs to be said?

As of writing, the Rays haven’t named their Wednesday starter, but it seems to be between Josh Fleming and Taj Bradley. The latter hasn’t pitched in the bigs since April, but he showed quite a bit of promise in his first few opportunities. The former, while the lesser of these two pitchers, may be the tougher matchup for the Mets. After struggling in his first start of the season, Fleming has been a solid arm for Tampa. He does walk more hitters than he should and doesn’t generate Ks, but opposing batters hit a lot of grounders against him. Also, the Mets don’t walk much against lefties, so that should help Fleming if he goes.

As for Kodai Senga’s hand in this, he got rocked last time out. It’s his third rough MLB outing, and the previous two came in back-to-back appearances. Now he’s in a similar spot after getting smoked by the Reds, except he’s facing one of the best teams in baseball — which happens to have the sixth-best ISO (.199) against right-handed pitching this month. Not an ideal spot for Senga.

Turner went off last game, and that does have something to do with this play. On Wednesday, he logged multiple hits after not doing so in the previous game. In games following that type of performance from Turner, the over is 4-3. Not nearly significant enough of a number to make me like this play, but it’s important to know he’s capable of logging multiple bases in back-to-back outings and that he’s not due for a correction.

What really matters here is who Turner is facing: Marco Gonzales. Turner is only 1-for-6 against Gonzales in his career, but that just means Boston’s bat is due. After struggling against lefties last season, Turner has bounced back, posting a .176 ISO against left-handed pitching for the Red Sox. More importantly, he has a 41% hard-contact rate and 48.7% fly-ball rate against lefties. That bodes well when facing a lefty who has allowed righties to post a 40.4% FB rate and 35.2% hard-contact rate against him.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.