Same Game Parlay: How a Bettor Turned $25 Into Over $10,000 With an MLB SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

We’re midway through the second month of the MLB regular season, and there continue to be plenty of matchups to play in a variety of ways on DraftKings Sportsbook. There are picks against the spread, straight-up selections and props for specific player results. There are also multiple ways to stack those picks into a Same Game Parlay.

One bettor used that strategy in Monday night’s matchup between the Angels and the Orioles in Baltimore and turned just a $25 bet into a massive payout of $10,962.50. The SGP had four legs and included a 25% Profit Boost at +35000 odds.

Here are the four picks that were combined into this SGP, and you can scroll down for a full analysis of how the game went down.

Shohei Ohtani HR

Anthony Santander HR

Cedric Mullins HR

Jorge Mateo Stolen Bases 1+

This Monday night matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was just the second time Ohtani had pitched against the Orioles in his six seasons in the Majors. It was a night of mixed results for the 28-year-old megastar, who actually struggled on the mound but came up huge at the plate. Ultimately, he led his team to the 9-5 win, and he became the first pitcher to reach base five times in a game since 1964.

Ohtani had four hits and fell just a double shy of the cycle and smashed the home run in the highlight below in the fourth inning. It was his ninth home run of the season and gave the Angels the lead in a game that had been tied at four before Shohei’s 456-foot blast.

Ohtani’s big blast was the third leg of this prop to hit after two of the Orioles’ side of things went green in the third inning. Jorge Mateo led off that frame with a walk and then stole second. It was Mateo’s 13th stolen base of the season in 15 attempts. He has played 36 games, so he’s swiping a bag in 36.1% of his games.

Later in the inning, Anthony Santander delivered another correct prop for this SGP when he took Ohtani deep in the highlight below. It was Santander’s sixth dinger of the season and momentarily gave the O’s the 4-3 lead before the Angels came back and took the lead on Ohtani’s home run in the next inning.

With those three boxes checked in the first four innings, the final remaining leg of the SGP was a home run from Cedric Mullins. Mullins was hitting leadoff for the Orioles on Monday and had gone 0-for-2 with a pair of groundouts in his first two at-bats.

He came to bat with two outs in the fifth and no one on base. He still had one more at-bat to go later in the game, but Mullins didn’t wait around. After getting ahead in the count 2-1, Mullins hit his sixth home run of the season in the highlight below and put the finishing touches on this SGP with four innings to spare.

With those three home runs and Mateo’s stolen base, this bettor turned just $25 into over $10K.

