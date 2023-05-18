NHL Picks: Hockey Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 19

The Western Conference Finals begin on Friday and features the Dallas Stars against the Golden Knights with Vegas as slight favorites (-125).

The Western Conference series doesn’t start till Friday but that doesn’t mean we can’t start planning out our bets for Game 1 now. Dallas and Vegas have both been extremely up and down in the net this postseason and there is every chance that we once again see those cracks lead to scoring outbreaks in Game 1. Jake Oettinger stepped up with a great Game 7 7 performance against Seattle but has just a .903 save percentage and ranks 23rd among goaltenders in goals saved above expected.

On the other side, Vegas’ rotating goalie situation seems likely to combust at any point with Adin Hill, who has been a backup for most of his career, now manning the net. Five of Dallas’ seven games against Seattle saw seven or more goals scored while Vegas scored four or more goals in each win against Edmonton. The 5.5 total on tap Friday could be underrating the offenses and looks worth going over in Game 1.

Hintz comes into Round 3 of the playoffs averaging 1.46 points per game and leads all non-eliminated playoff scorers in both goals and points. Despite that, he’s been overshadowed a bit in terms of attention by the center on the other side of this series, Jack Eichel — who trails Hintz by five points. Hintz’s path to a potential MVP is also slightly easier than any of the forwards in the Eastern Conference series as his goaltender, Jake Oettinger, has been up and down thus far in the playoffs and has not been nearly as dominant as Bobrovsky or Andersen.

If Dallas gets through Vegas and Hintz continues to lead the league in playoff scoring, there is a great chance he’ll move into one of the top two favorite positions for this award — and potentially offer a great hedging opportunity as well if there’s a clear favorite on the other side. Hintz’s odds are still inflated at the moment just due to the Stars being underdogs against the Golden Knights but if they get out fast in this series, you’ll likely see them get shorter. Now is a great time to jump on Hintz, especially if you like the Stars to get past the Golden Knights.

