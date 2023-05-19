NBA Picks for May 19: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here’s my favorite bet available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics only went over this number once following a loss vs. Philly after posting 35 points twice in the wake of their losses vs. Atlanta. But, the C’s did log 28 in one of the two games they failed to go over this number in this setting vs. the 76ers last round. Also, in two of the three instances the Heat were in this setting last round, Miami gave up 30-plus points in the first quarter to a New York offense that simply doesn’t have the firepower Boston does.

In general, the Celtics tend to get after it in the first half of games. While their offensive effort may not be where they’re looking to push it to start the game, putting an emphasis on the defensive end can lead to more production on the other end, as well.

Adebayo finished with 20 in Game 1, but he also missed a few free throws and failed to finish a tip slam. He could’ve done more damage, and I question where slowing down Miami’s big man is on the list of Boston’s priorities. Jimmy Butler is obviously problem No. 1 for the Celtics, and Joe Mazzulla talked about taking away Miami’s 3-point shooters after Game 1.

Even if things don’t change much in Game 2, Adebayo’s consistency has put him in position to go over this number — which he’s done in Miami’s last four games. Over the last seven, Adebayo has shot 55.1% from the floor, taken 13-plus field goals in five of those games and attempted four-plus free throws all of them. Adebayo just playing his normal game puts him in position to get over this number alone, and the flow of the game should only provide more opportunities.

