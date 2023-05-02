How To Bet Tuesday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving LeBron James and Steph Curry for Tuesday’s Game 1.
Get LeBron & Steph 60+ combined points tonight boosted to + 140! The terms are as follows:
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors on 05/02 at 10:00 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on LeBron James & Steph Curry 60+ Combined Points (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +140
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- Max $25 bet
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 5/2 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- LeBron James averaged 28.9 PPG during the 2022-23 regular season.
- Steph Curry averaged 29.4 PPG during the 2022-23 regular season.
- Steph Curry is averaging 33.7 PPG during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.