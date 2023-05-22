How To Bet Monday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for Monday’s Western Conference Finals Game 4.
Get Nikola Jokic 20+ points & Jamal Murray 3+ threes made, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on 5/22 at 8:30 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Nikola Jokic 20+ points & Jamal Murray 3+ threes made (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 5/22 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.9 PPG in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
- Jamal Murray is averaging 3.4 3PG in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
- Nikola Jokic has scored 20 points or more in each of his past 10 games — 5/20/23 vs. LAL (24 points); 5/18/23 vs. LAL (23 points); 5/16/23 vs. LAL (34 points); 5/11/23 vs. PHX (32 points); 5/9/23 vs. PHX (29 points); 5/7/23 vs. PHX (53 points); 5/5/23 vs. PHX (30 points); 5/1/23 vs. PHX (39 points); 4/29/23 vs. PHX (24 points); and 4/25/23 vs. MIN (28 points)
- Jamal Murray has made more than three 3-pointers in six of his past 10 games — 5/20/23 vs. LAL (5 3PM); 5/18/23 vs. LAL (6 3PM); 5/16/23 vs. LAL (4 3PM); 5/11/23 vs. PHX (4 3PM); 4/29/23 vs. PHX (6 3PM); and 4/25/23 vs. MIN (5 3PM)
