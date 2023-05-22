How To Bet Monday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for Monday’s Western Conference Finals Game 4.

Get Nikola Jokic 20+ points & Jamal Murray 3+ threes made, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on 5/22 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Nikola Jokic 20+ points & Jamal Murray 3+ threes made (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +100

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 5/22 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.9 PPG in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jamal Murray is averaging 3.4 3PG in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Nikola Jokic has scored 20 points or more in each of his past 10 games — 5/20/23 vs. LAL (24 points); 5/18/23 vs. LAL (23 points); 5/16/23 vs. LAL (34 points); 5/11/23 vs. PHX (32 points); 5/9/23 vs. PHX (29 points); 5/7/23 vs. PHX (53 points); 5/5/23 vs. PHX (30 points); 5/1/23 vs. PHX (39 points); 4/29/23 vs. PHX (24 points); and 4/25/23 vs. MIN (28 points)

Jamal Murray has made more than three 3-pointers in six of his past 10 games — 5/20/23 vs. LAL (5 3PM); 5/18/23 vs. LAL (6 3PM); 5/16/23 vs. LAL (4 3PM); 5/11/23 vs. PHX (4 3PM); 4/29/23 vs. PHX (6 3PM); and 4/25/23 vs. MIN (5 3PM)

