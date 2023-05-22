Charles Schwab Challenge Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Texas for the second time in three weeks, as Colonial Country Club hosts the Charles Schwab Challenge. The course is a tough par 70, measuring at 7,209 yards with Bentgrass greens. Scottie Scheffler will headline the field this week, but there’s a bevy of other strong names that will be in attendance as well, such as Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Rose kept it rolling at the PGA Championship last week, finishing in a tie for ninth in very tough conditions at Oak Hill. As usual for him this season, he played well in every facet of the game, gaining 3.88 strokes ball-striking, 2.45 around-the-green and 4.45 putting. The performance marked the fourth top-10 finish of the season for Rose in what has been a resurgent year thus far.

Rose is also no stranger to Colonial, having won here in 2018, while posting a T3 in 2020. He ranks second in this field to only Jordan Spieth in SG: Total per round at this golf course, and is checking a lot of boxes at 30/1 this week.

Rose’s win at Pebble Beach earlier in the year signaled that he’s still got what it takes to hoist a trophy on the PGA TOUR, and he should absolutely be in contention this week at a track that clearly suits his game.

Davis appears to be fully back from the illness that was hampering him earlier in the season. He had his full skill set on display last week at the PGA Championship, where he came out of nowhere to post a T4 finish. I shouldn’t say out of nowhere, because anyone that follows golf knows how talented Davis is, and this performance should prove as a reminder. He’s now finished T7 or better in three of his past five starts and is absolutely rolling.

Davis ranked third in the field last week in SG: Tee-to-Green behind only Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. He also gained 9.87 ball-striking, which ranked him seventh in the field. It was nice to see him have success with his irons because that’s been holding him back a bit of late, even during this stretch of good play. He’s remained elite off-the-tee, however, ranking third in this week’s field in SG: Off-the-Tee, behind only Cameron Champ and that Scheffler fella.

In three starts at Colonial, Davis has improved on his finishing position each year, going missed cut, T45 and then T7 last year. We know he has what it takes to win on the PGA TOUR, after taking down Rocket Mortgage Classic a couple years back, and I like chancing Davis quite a bit in this spot at 40/1. He might also have some extra motivation after seeing his fellow countryman Jason Day win in Texas just two weeks ago.

