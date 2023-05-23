How To Bet Tuesday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum for Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4.
Get Jimmv Butler & Jason Tatum 25+ Points Each boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:
- Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on 5/23 at 8:30 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Jimmy Butler & Jayson Tatum 25+ Points Each (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +150
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 5/23 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Jimmy Butler has scored 25+ points in 10 of 13 games during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
- Jayson Tatum has scored 25+ points in 11 of 16 games during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Key Video
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.