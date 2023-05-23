How To Bet Tuesday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum for Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4.

Get Jimmv Butler & Jason Tatum 25+ Points Each boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on 5/23 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Jimmy Butler & Jayson Tatum 25+ Points Each (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +150

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 5/23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

Jimmy Butler has scored 25+ points in 10 of 13 games during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jayson Tatum has scored 25+ points in 11 of 16 games during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

