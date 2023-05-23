 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How To Bet Tuesday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum for Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4.

By DK.Network.Editors

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum for Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4.

Get Jimmv Butler & Jason Tatum 25+ Points Each boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:

  • Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on 5/23 at 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Jimmy Butler & Jayson Tatum 25+ Points Each (under ‘DK Specials’)
  • Boosted Odds: +150
  • You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
  • One qualifying bet per user
  • Boost expires on 5/23 at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

  • Jimmy Butler has scored 25+ points in 10 of 13 games during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
  • Jayson Tatum has scored 25+ points in 11 of 16 games during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Key Video

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

More From DraftKings Nation