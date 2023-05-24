MLB Picks for May 24: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

There are a few appealing Tampa hitters to back against Yusei Kikuchi on Wednesday. Franco gets the edge among the group because of his history against the Toronto left-hander. While he’s yet to have an extra-base hit against Kikuchi, Tampa’s shortstop is 4-for-9 against the lefty. He clearly sees the ball well out of the lefty’s hand — which shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Franco hit .304 against lefties last season. While he didn’t post much in the way of power against them throughout 2022, Franco has a .212 ISO against lefties through almost two months. Wednesday provides him an opportunity to improve on that number.

The last 66 righty bats to face Kikuchi have posted a 38% hard-contact rate and 46% fly-ball rate. He’s also just posted a 15.2% strikeout rate against righties during that span. On the season, Franco has just a 7.9% strikeout rate against left-handed pitching.

Following a 2-for-4 performance in which he singled against lefties Eduardo Rodriguez and Tyler Holton, Witt gets a crack against Matthew Boyd to start the night. The Tigers’ Wednesday starter has been better on the road this season, so he’s in a preferred setting, but he still hasn’t been reliable away from Detroit. That’s especially true when it comes to handling right-handed hitters.

Boyd has allowed righty bats to post a 57.4% fly-ball rate against him in their home stadiums this season. All the while, they’ve posted a 34% hard-contact rate within the split. Those rates improve when you consider Boyd’s starts in Detroit — but again, the numbers aren’t good. Regardless, seeing those numbers accumulate over 70 batters is enough to like Witt’s chances against Boyd.

KC’s star has a 58.1% fly-ball rate and 43.8% hard-contact rate against left-handed pitchers this season. That’s led to a .300 ISO and four home runs in 40 at-bats (42 plate appearances). Factor in Boyd giving up four home runs and three doubles to righties when pitching on the road, and Witt’s potential to have another strong showing is even more promising.

