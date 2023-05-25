NHL Picks: Hockey Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 25

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals goes off Thursday with the Golden Knights sitting as slight road favorites (-115). The Stars will be without forward Jamie Benn tonight who was suspended for two games after an illegal check in Game 3. Vegas is up 3-0 and can close out the series with a win.

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Embarrassed, defeated, and more embarrassed is likely a good way to describe how the Stars felt after Game 3 of this series. Their captain got thrown out and suspended, their goalie got chased from the game and they were booed off the ice by their home fans. In short, things could not have gone any worse for Dallas than they did and likely can’t go any worse in Game 4.

With that scene fresh in our minds, it may not seem like a great time to back to the Stars, but Dallas has not been as bad as the current score suggests. The Stars have carried the play for a lot of this series and now outshot the Golden Knights 98-77 over three games. The Golden Knights have gotten timely goaltending and some very clutch performances from players like Jonathan Marchessault but the Stars have too much talent up front to just bank on another no-show for Game 4. Pride is a serious motivator and the fact their captain has been dragged through the mud in the media the last couple of days will certainly be a heavy talking point for the team to rally around as well.

Dallas had lost just three games this postseason by three or more goals (before Game 3 against Vegas) but won the following game each time. Expect a better effort at home and don’t be shocked if the floodgates open for their snakebitten offense if they get to Adin Hill early.

In terms of who to target on the Stars for a solid response tonight, look no further than veteran Stars forward Tyler Seguin. The former second-overall draft pick has gone scoreless in eight games after a hot start in Round 1 but remains a constant offensive threat who sees plenty of attacking zone face-off starts and powerplay opportunities. Seguin has also directed multiple shots on net in five straight games and has gone over 2.5 shots in 10 of 16 playoff games. In short, there may not be a more snakebitten player in this series in terms of being “overdue” for a goal.

Looking to Seguin to go over on his shot on goal prop tonight makes sense regardless of who you think will win this game as Dallas will be shorthanded up front with no Benn and likely no Evgeni Dadonov either. He played over 20:00 mins of ice in Game 3 and will likely play near the same in Game 4. If you do like Dallas, looking for Seguin to get a goal in same-game parlays makes sense as well. His +250 goal prop is massive for a player of his caliber and he should be more aggressive tonight with Benn out.

A slightly more boring strategy, but a potentially winning one nonetheless, is to look to some of the inflated shot totals on Vegas today and take some unders. Despite losing 4-0 on the scoreboard, the Stars limited the Golden Knights to just 16 shots on net in Game 3 and have held them to just 40 shots in the last two games. Jonathan Marchessault has been one of the Golden Knights’ best players in the series but despite his good work and timely scoring, he’s only managed to land just three shots on net in each of the first three games against Dallas — and that’s with averaging over 17:00 mins of ice already.

If we do get some kind of dominant win from Dallas, it’s also possible that Vegas looks to limit ice time from its top players at the end of the game which would also work in our favor for an under. Marchessault has been great but if you’re backing him the trends suggest this prop is too high and even with the shorter odds, the under is preferred.

Place your NHL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.