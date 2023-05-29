Same Game Parlay Extra: How a Bettor Turned Less Than $20 Into Over $11,000 With an MLB SGPx on DraftKings Sportsbook

On the final Sunday of May, all 30 teams in Major League Baseball were in action on a busy slate. Sunday Night Baseball closed out the action-packed schedule with a divisional contest between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. In another divisional matchup earlier in the afternoon, the Houston Astros completed their sweep of the Athletics in Oakland.

Using just those two divisional matchups, one bettor built a fascinating and successful SGPx parlay. On DraftKings Sportsbook, multiple picks from across the world of sports can be combined into a parlay bet, and multiple picks from the same game can be added to a Same Game Parlay (SGP). With Same Game Parlay Extra, you can go even bigger and string together multiple picks across different games to combine your Same Game Parlays into one bigger, more exciting play. To learn more about how Parlays work, check out the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

On Sunday, this bettor opted to build an SGPx from these two divisional matchups, carefully selecting five-player props. Each pick was for a specific batter to finish with 4+ Total Bases. The combined odds for these five legs reached an impressive +61100 odds, meaning that a bet of just $19.39 paid out $11,866.68!

Here are the picks that were part of the SGPx, and you can scroll down for a breakdown of how the picks unfolded:

Jeremy Pena 4+ Total Bases

Jose Altuve 4+ Total Bases

Ronald Acuna Jr. 4+ Total Bases

Matt Olson 4+ Total Bases

Austin Riley 4+ Total Bases

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

The first two picks in this SGPx were from the Astros’ matchup in Oakland against the A’s. The bettor selected the top two hitters in the Houston lineup to each have at least four total bases in their matchup with lefty Ken Waldichuk, who was followed by bulk reliever Luis Medina.

Neither Jose Altuve nor Jeremy Peña had any total bases in their first at-bat against Waldichuk, but Altuve got on the board with a single in the third inning. Neither player had reached their prop, though, until the seventh inning when Altuve faced Medina. Medina had just given up a home run to Chas McCormick, and Altuve also went yard on this second pitch he saw to bring his total bases to five for the day and successfully hit the over. It was his first home run of the season in his seventh game since returning from a broken thumb he suffered in the WBC before the season started.

Jose Altuve's first jack of the season comes back-to-back with Chas McCormick. pic.twitter.com/dOSfvCDFss — MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2023

That home run knocked Medina from the game, though, so Peña faced Sam Long instead and went down swinging to fall to 0-for-3 with a walk on the day.

Peña had one more chance to hit his over, and he delivered with a home run in the ninth inning off of Garrett Acton. This bettor was fortunate that the Astros were on the road since they were already up 7-1 and would not have batted in the ninth inning if they were the home team. Peña’s home run was his eighth of the season and opened up the lead to 9-1. Yordan Alvarez hit his second dinger of the day right after Peña, giving the Astros seven bombs on the day. All that power production also secured two correct legs for this SPGx in the Astros’ part of this parlay.

This SGPx was even more reliant on the Braves, though, since it needed at least four total bases from each of the top three hitters in Atlanta’s lineup. Unlike Altuve and Peña though, the Braves didn’t leave much drama in this game. They jumped on Phillies starter Dylan Covey right out of the box to start the game, scoring five runs in the first inning while Covey only managed to record two outs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. got his first total base with a single to lead off the game in the home half of the first, and he got to trot around the bases after Matt Olson followed with a gigantic 464-foot blast to straightaway center field.

Sunday night is a bad night to be a baseball because…



MATT OLSON. pic.twitter.com/i9I8gXCgdp — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) May 28, 2023

Austin Riley matched Olson’s homer with one of his own, as both players hit their 4+ Total Bases prop in their first at-bat. Acuña got a second at-bat in the first inning and added a second single which drove in two runs and gave the Braves a commanding 7-0 lead.

While Spencer Strider was cruising on the mound, the Braves' offense continued to pile on. In the fourth, Acuña led off with his third single of the night, leaving himself just one total base short of the prop for the final win in the parlay. His next at-bat came in the next inning, and Acuña tripled to hit the over easily. He finished the game with six total bases, but Olson was even better with nine total bases including two homers and a single. Riley had “only” five total bases, but with four innings to spare, the Braves had all delivered on their overs and comfortably gave this bettor the win on all five of their player props.

When Acuña tripled, this $19.39 bet paid out over $11,800 since all five players had 4+ Total Bases. One of the benefits of using a prop like this is that even though Acuña didn’t homer, he still had enough total bases to result in the win. There are so many different ways to get in on the action on DraftKings Sportsbook, and this bettor picked just the right options.

You can construct your own SGPx and play your way to a big payout like this one. The NHL and NBA playoffs continue while there are also full slates of MLB action every night. You can even blend picks across sports during this busy crossover season. Combining picks into parlays can really pay off just like it did for this bettor, so get started on building your betting slip today!

To build an SGPx:

Log into DraftKings Sportsbook. Locate the first event you’d like to add to your SGPx. Toggle On for Same Game Parlay. Make your SGP picks for the first event. Important: Don’t place your bet until you’re done adding to your SGPx. Repeat this process on each bet or SGP you’d like to add to your SGPx. Note: If adding another SGP to the SGPx, toggle SGP on. If adding only one leg from a game, you’ll need to add it from the non-SGP offering. Tap Bet Slip to review each bet you’ve added to your slip. In the Parlay section of your bet slip, Enter Wager Amount. Your Parlay Odds will be available next to the SGPx [] Pick Parlay line of your bet slip. Tap Place Bet $ to place your SGPx bet.

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has the SGP icon in the left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Z.Thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.