Memorial Tournament Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Ohio for the Memorial Tournament. Muirfield Village will host and is a par 72, measuring at 7,571 yards with Bentgrass greens.

With this being an elevated event, the field is stacked this week, led at the top by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Jon Rahm.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Fowler continued his impressive season last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a T6 finish. It marked the 10th time in 15 starts where Fowler has finished inside the top 20, with five of those being top-fives. The best part about the season Fowler is having is that he’s getting it done in all areas. Some weeks he putts well, some weeks he crushes with his irons and some weeks his around-the-green play carries him. One of these weeks he’s going to do all three of those things well at the same time and hoist his first PGA TOUR trophy since 2019.

Fowler has also taken a serious liking to Muirfield Village over the years, posting four top-15 finishes (including two top-eight finishes) across his past six starts. He’s always gotten up for big events throughout his career, and I expect him to contend this week at a course he loves.

Theegala is going to win on the PGA TOUR, it’s only a matter of time. I love to target him on courses with wide fairways such as Muirfield, being that the biggest snafu in his game at the moment is his off-the-tee play. Most of his high finishes this year have come when he gained strokes off-the-tee. He can get scoring hot with his irons when he’s on, and he’s one of the better putters on the PGA TOUR.

It’s no surprise to see that he’s had success at the Memorial in the past, most notably with a T5 here last year. In his two career starts at Jack’s Place, Theegala has averaged 1.47 SG: Tee-to-Green per round, while gaining strokes on the greens as well. So far this season Theegala has posted a T4 at the Farmers, T6 at Genesis, ninth at the Masters and T5 at the RBC Heritage, which was an elevated event. The point is, he comes to play in elite field events and at tough tracks, and at 50/1 I love chancing him this week.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.