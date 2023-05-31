MLB Picks for May 31: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

The Cubs have a chance to be the first team to sweep the Rays this season. Justin Steele is a good pitcher to have on the mound to accomplish that feat, aside from the fact Tampa has been one of the best offenses against left-handed pitching this month — and the entire season, for that matter.

The Rays are one of two offenses with an ISO over .300 this month, and that’s not been a fluke. They’re just outside the bottom 10 in baseball in ground-ball rate (40.8%) against lefties this month despite posting the fifth-highest hard-contact rate (39.4%).

Speaking of the bottom 10, Chicago is just outside the 10 worst teams in terms of ISO against righties this month. Similar to Tampa, that shouldn’t come as a surprise when considering the quality of contact the Cubs are making. A sub-30% hard-contact rate yet a ground-ball rate just north of 45%? That’s not exactly a recipe for success.

Cincy’s offense is cooking right now. Yet, the public is backing Boston to bounce back. The same cannot be said of the sharps.

After opening as +190 underdogs, the Reds are +155 to follow up Tuesday’s 9-8 win with another victory in Boston on Wednesday. That line movement has come with Cincy only getting 36% of moneyline bets for this game but 55% of the handle.

James Paxton is on the bump for the first time after getting roughed up by the Angels. He was great in his first two starts of the season, but this is the first time he’s in a bounce-back spot in years, having missed so much time due to injury. Considering that start came against an Angels team that isn’t hitting lefties all that well this month and he’s now facing a hot offense that’s been better against left-handers throughout May, it’s no wonder the sharps are with the Reds on Wednesday.

Also helps that Luke Weaver has done well in two of his last three starts. Not only that, the Reds haven’t been able to buy him a win over his last three outings. He’s due for a W, and the Red Sox are due for some level of regression against right-handed pitching, having posted a .345 BABIP against righties this month.

