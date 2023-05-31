NBA Finals Best Bets: Top NBA Picks for Nuggets vs. Heat on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar, RotoWire’s Nick Whalen and DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the NBA Finals.
Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Odds
Nick Friar’s Picks:
Exact games: 5 games
Highest Scoring Performance: Which Team Will Have the Highest Scoring Game in the Finals? DEN Nuggets
Nick Whalen’s Picks:
Exact result: Nuggets 4-1 or Nuggets 4-2
Finals Leader [Total Points]: Jamal Murray
Chinmay’s Picks:
Exact result: Nuggets 4-2
Highest Scoring Performance: Player With Highest Scoring Single-Game Performance in NBA Finals 2023: Jimmy Butler
Watch the segment below for their full analysis!
VIDEO:
