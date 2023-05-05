NBA Parlay Picks: Top Prop Bets with Long Odds in the Sensational 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 5

Another Friday, another Sensational 6!

Chirag Hira and I are back with a six-leg NBA parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook focused on Friday’s two-game postseason slate.

James Harden 7+ Assists

The Beard hasn’t been his normal playmaking self lately, only hitting seven assists in three of his last six games. That’s understandable considering the circumstances, as Joel Embiid has been out of the lineup.

Embiid returned for Game 2 in Boston and didn’t make much of an impact, but he should play a larger role tonight, which means more easy dimes for Harden. There’s a reason he led the league in assists this year, and we expect a bounce-back playmaking performance in Philly.

Jayson Tatum 8+ Rebounds

Tatum only played 19 minutes in Game 2 after getting in foul trouble early and he still almost grabbed 8 boards, finishing one shy. The superstar has taken his activity on the glass to another level this season, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game.

Tatum has hit this total in six of his last eight games, and assuming he stays out of foul trouble this time around, we expect another big performance from him in this department tonight.

Malcolm Brogdon 12+ Points

Brogdon has shown why the Celtics acquired him last offseason throughout the playoffs, providing a steady scoring presence off the bench. The Sixth Man of the Year has scored at least 13 points in seven straight games, and he hasn’t finished with fewer than 20 so far against the 76ers.

With Tatum struggling last game, it’s fair to argue that Brogdon has been Boston’s second-best player in this series. While we do expect a bounce-back performance from the Celtics’ superstar tonight, there will still be plenty of opportunities for the veteran to get his points.

Suns +5.5

This is a must-win game for Phoenix. It’s really that simple.

The Suns had a great opportunity to steal Game 2 in Denver but they fell short, being outscored 27-14 in the fourth quarter. It is worth noting that Chris Paul will miss this game with a groin injury, but his absence shouldn’t deter Kevin Durant and Devin Booker from carrying their team to a win. All of that said, while we do expect a win, Chirag and I gave Phoenix a bit of insurance with 5.5 points.

Kevin Durant 25+ Points

Big-time players show up when called upon.

Say what you want about Kevin Durant, but he has delivered in the clutch time and time again. At 34 years old, Durant’s scoring ability hasn’t dipped whatsoever. When he’s healthy, he’s still arguably the most talented bucket-getter in the game.

KD has racked up at least 25 points in six of his last seven games, and we expect that trend to continue tonight as Phoenix attempts to make this a competitive series.

Devin Booker 2+ Threes

Shooters shoot.

Booker has hit at least two triples in five of his last six games. With the series pretty much on the line tonight, he should be due for another big performance from beyond the arc.

