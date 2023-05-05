NBA Picks for May 5: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here’s my favorite bet available on DraftKings Sportsbook from Friday’s NBA slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Nothing wrong with backing the Celtics to cover the small 2.5-point spread, but there’s still value in taking them on the moneyline, so I’m rolling with it.

Joel Embiid is questionable to play, but that small spread leads me to think he’s expected to suit up for Game 3. With that injury, his presence only means so much regarding this game’s outcome. The Celtics have seen the worst and best of the 76ers in the current scenario they’re in. As much as Embiid can still have an impact on games, he’s not the same game changer he normally is because of the nature of his knee injury. That’s not going to miraculously change for the better after getting one day of rest.

So, the Celtics are in a similar situation to last series. Philadelphia isn’t going to win this game. Boston has to lose it. After regaining momentum following a Game 1 stunner, the Celtics aren’t going to give that up just because the series has moved to Philly.

No Chris Paul in this one. The groin injury he sustained in Game 2 led to Cameron Payne getting 17 minutes of action after having played all of 8:25 between the previous six playoff games.

Payne can step up for Phoenix. But all we care about is him being asked to take on a larger workload than he’s had to handle for some time. The last time he had to handle heavy minutes with CP3 out was back before the calendar flipped to 2023. In that 14-game span, Payne averaged 31.5 minutes per game. He might not surpass the 30-minute mark in Game 3, but it shouldn’t be too far off.

More importantly, Payne — who averaged 1.7 turnovers per game throughout the regular season — logged two-plus turnovers in nine of those 14 games. Combine that with the potential for rust, along with the fact Payne has yet to turn the ball over in his limited chances this postseason, and this is my favorite prop of the night.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.