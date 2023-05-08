MLB Picks for May 8: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

11 games are on the schedule Monday night, starting at 6:10 p.m. ET. We’re going to go over a couple of bets I like for tonight that you can place on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s get into it.

Zac Gallen saw his scoreless streak end in his last outing against the Rangers, but he has a great opportunity to get back on track tonight against the Marlins. This will be his second start against Miami this season, a team he shutout through 6.2 innings allowing just two hits and striking out seven. Gallen has been as good as advertised this season, posting nearly an identical ERA and xERA at 2.53 and 2.56, respectively. Place those numbers with a dazzling 1.71 FIP and yeah, Gallen has been on a different level thus far.

The Marlins will be starting Braxton Garrett who was completely shelled his last time out and thus ruined his numbers. Sure, a 5.81 ERA and a 6.75 xERA is not good at all not matter how you slice it. However, when you allow 11 runs on 14 hits in 4.1 innings, your numbers will crumble. While it’s fair to say that Garrett could revert back to how he was pitching in April, this D-Backs offense has been rolling lately. Over the past week, they have a .400 wOBA with a 151 wRC+ and 35 runs scored. They’ve averaged 7.1 runs over their last seven games, which ranks 11th over that span. With a 19-15 run line record going against the second-worst run line team at 12-23, I’m comfortable getting even money on the D-Backs to cover.

The White Sox offense may have finally woken up on Sunday, as they poured on 17 runs on the Reds, highlighted by an 11 run second inning. This is finally a positive time for a team thats been dragging ass since the season began. Sure, I’m not expecting another offensive outburst like last night but I think going over 8.5 runs is very doable in this matchup between Dylan Cease and Zack Greinke.

The Royals have been another club that’s been hitting better lately, ranking 6th in runs scored over the past week with 40 and slashing .298/.379/.567. If this was last year, going against Cease would feel like a tall task. However, Cease is really struggling out of the gate with a 4.56 xERA and a 4.34 FIP. His command, which was never his strength to begin with, has also been bad with a 4.84 BB/9. With men on base, Cease has a .340 wOBA.

As for Greinke, he was able to cruise past the Orioles in his last outing but it’s been ugly otherwise. Prior to that, Greinke allowed a total of 15 runs through just 14.2 innings against the Twins, Angels and Braves. Even with shutting out the Orioles through five innings, he still has a 5.57 xERA and a 4.99 FIP. The Royals bullpen hasn’t provided much relief lately either, as they’ve pitched 26.1 innings over the last week and have a 5.47 ERA with a 6.1 BB/9.

This numbers feels a bit high for a starter that has really been hit hard since the season began. Mikolas, who is starting a three-year, $55.75M dollar contract this season, has only completed at least six innings in two of his seven starts. This prop needs him to go no more than 5.2 innings, something he’s done in his other five starts. He sports a 5.79 ERA to go with an xERA of 6.14. Both sides of the plate have been hitting him hard, with a .397 wOBA to lefties and a .383 to righties. While his command has been good, the long ball has been a big issues. He’s already allowed seven through 37.1 innings, giving him a 1.69 HR/9. With a good bullpen behind him, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s another early hook for Mikolas tonight.

