AT&T Byron Nelson Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads from North Carolina to the Lone Star State this week for AT&T Byron Nelson. TPC Craig Ranch will host, and measures as a 7,468-yard par 71 with Bentgrass greens. Despite this being one week before the PGA Championship, the field is actually pretty decent. Scottie Scheffler will be in attendance in his home state, along with Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and K.H Lee.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Power had been in a bit of a dry spell for about a month, but he snapped out of it with a T18 finish last week at the Wells Fargo Championship. The Irishman gained strokes in every area at Quail Hollow, including 3.97 from tee-to-green. This turnaround happened at the perfect time, because he’s now returning to a course where he’s had a great deal of success since it entered the PGA TOUR rotation.

In two trips to TPC Craig Ranch, Power has finished T9 and T17 and averaged 1.8 total strokes per round, ranking eighth best in this field. We are also not that far removed from Power’s stretch of three straight top-five finishes back in October. which was headlined by his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

With him rounding into form, I like taking a shot on him here at 35/1, especially with Jordan Spieth withdrawing.

This is strictly a number play because it seems a bit inflated. We have not seen Wise since the WGC-Dell Match Play back in in March, as he took some time away to deal with mental health issues. They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and I believe that’s what we have here with this 50/1 number on Wise.

Had he been playing a normal schedule over the past two months, this number would be slashed by close to half. Wise remains one of the best putters on the PGA TOUR, and ranks fourth in this field in SG: Putting over the past 48 rounds. He’s not been particularly good with his ball-striking of late, but maybe the time off did him good and he’s ready to go this week after a reset.

Wise’s lone PGA TOUR victory came at this very event back in 2018, albeit on a different course. He has played TPC Craig Ranch each of the past two years, however, so he should have some familiarity here despite posting middling finishes. Wise is priced around players far less talented than him on DraftKings Sportsbook, and there’s a ton of value here at +5000.

