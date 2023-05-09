 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How To Bet Tuesday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum for Tuesday’s Game 5.

By DK Playbook

Get Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum 25+ points each tonight boosted to + 150! The terms are as follows:

  • Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics on 5/9 at 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum 25+ Points Each (under ‘DK Specials’)
  • Boosted Odds: +150
  • You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
  • Max bet varies by cohort
  • One qualifying bet per user
  • Boost expires on 5/9 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

  • Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 PPG during the 2022-23 regular season.
  • Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 PPG during the 2022-23 regular season.
  • Jayson Tatum has scored 25 points or more in seven of his past 10 games — 5/5/23 vs. PHI (27 points); 5/1/23 vs. PHI (39 points); 4/27/23 vs. ATL (30 points); 4/23/23 vs. ATL (31 points); 4/21/23 vs. ATL (29 points); 4/18/23 vs. ATL (29 points); and 4/15/23 vs. ATL (25 points)

Joel Embiid has scored 25 points or more in six of his past 10 games — 5/7/23 vs. BOS (34 points); 5/5/23 vs. BOS (30 points); 4/15/23 vs. BKN (26 points); 4/4/23 vs. BOS (52 points); 4/2/23 vs. MIL (28 points); and 3/31/23 vs. TOR (25 points)

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

