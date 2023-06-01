 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How To Bet Thursday’s NBA Finals Stepped Up Same Game Parlay promotion on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Stepped Up Same Game Parlay promotion for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Nuggets and the Heat!

By DK.Network.Editors

Build your NBA Same Game Parlay and get up to a 100% Profit Boost! The terms are as follows:

  • NBA Finals on 6/1 at 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Opt-In and receive one (1) Stepped Up token for an NBA Same Game Parlay
  • Token can be used on paid pre-game 3+ leg NBA Same Game Parlavs
  • For each additional leg added to your parlay, increase your profit boost percentage (see table below)
  • After opting in and adding a 3+ leg SP to your betslip, you will see a boost token to apply to your SGP
  • As you add more legs that token will increase in value for each leg added
  • Apply the SP boost after you have finished adding all legs to your SGP
  • One qualifying bet per user
  • Minimum odds of -500 or longer per leg (-300, +300, etc)
  • Minimum total SGP odds of +100 or longer (+300, +500, etc)
  • Includes Same Game Parlays
  • Excludes Traditional Parlays, SGPx bets, live bets, bonus bets, cash out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Boost table:
  • 3 Legs: 20% Boost
  • 4 Legs: 25% Boost
  • 5 Legs: 30% Boost
  • 6 Legs: 40% Boost
  • 7 Legs: 50% Boost
  • 8 Legs: 65% Boost
  • 9 Legs: 80% Boost
  • 10+ Legs: 100% Boost
  • Token expires at tip off of the NBA Finals on 6/1
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, ONT (19+), CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)

