How To Bet Thursday’s NBA Finals Stepped Up Same Game Parlay promotion on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Stepped Up Same Game Parlay promotion for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Nuggets and the Heat!
Build your NBA Same Game Parlay and get up to a 100% Profit Boost! The terms are as follows:
- NBA Finals on 6/1 at 8:30 p.m. EST
- Opt-In and receive one (1) Stepped Up token for an NBA Same Game Parlay
- Token can be used on paid pre-game 3+ leg NBA Same Game Parlavs
- For each additional leg added to your parlay, increase your profit boost percentage (see table below)
- After opting in and adding a 3+ leg SP to your betslip, you will see a boost token to apply to your SGP
- As you add more legs that token will increase in value for each leg added
- Apply the SP boost after you have finished adding all legs to your SGP
- One qualifying bet per user
- Minimum odds of -500 or longer per leg (-300, +300, etc)
- Minimum total SGP odds of +100 or longer (+300, +500, etc)
- Includes Same Game Parlays
- Excludes Traditional Parlays, SGPx bets, live bets, bonus bets, cash out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Boost table:
- 3 Legs: 20% Boost
- 4 Legs: 25% Boost
- 5 Legs: 30% Boost
- 6 Legs: 40% Boost
- 7 Legs: 50% Boost
- 8 Legs: 65% Boost
- 9 Legs: 80% Boost
- 10+ Legs: 100% Boost
- Token expires at tip off of the NBA Finals on 6/1
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, ONT (19+), CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)
