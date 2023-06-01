How To Bet Thursday’s NBA Finals Stepped Up Same Game Parlay promotion on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Stepped Up Same Game Parlay promotion for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Nuggets and the Heat!

Build your NBA Same Game Parlay and get up to a 100% Profit Boost! The terms are as follows:

NBA Finals on 6/1 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Opt-In and receive one (1) Stepped Up token for an NBA Same Game Parlay

Token can be used on paid pre-game 3+ leg NBA Same Game Parlavs

For each additional leg added to your parlay, increase your profit boost percentage (see table below)

After opting in and adding a 3+ leg SP to your betslip, you will see a boost token to apply to your SGP

As you add more legs that token will increase in value for each leg added

Apply the SP boost after you have finished adding all legs to your SGP

One qualifying bet per user

Minimum odds of -500 or longer per leg (-300, +300, etc)

Minimum total SGP odds of +100 or longer (+300, +500, etc)

Includes Same Game Parlays

Excludes Traditional Parlays, SGPx bets, live bets, bonus bets, cash out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Boost table:

3 Legs: 20% Boost

4 Legs: 25% Boost

5 Legs: 30% Boost

6 Legs: 40% Boost

7 Legs: 50% Boost

8 Legs: 65% Boost

9 Legs: 80% Boost

10+ Legs: 100% Boost

Token expires at tip off of the NBA Finals on 6/1

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, ONT (19+), CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Videos

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.