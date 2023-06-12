MLB Picks for June 12: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

8 games are on the schedule for Monday, starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. We’re going to go over a couple of bets I like that you can place on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s get into it.

Follow me on Twitter for daily MLB picks and info @SBuchanan24

Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies

The Red Sox will look to feed off their extra innings win against the Yankees on Monday, as they’ll welcome the Rockies to Fenway Park. Despite a high game total, the Red Sox run line sits at -130, as they’ll face starter Connor Seabold. Once in the Red Sox system, Seabold hasn’t found much success with the Rockies either. On the season, he has a 5.10 ERA with a 4.29 xERA and a 5.12 FIP. Both sides of the plate have been hitting him hard, as he owns a .323 wOBA against lefties and a .369 against righties. His numbers on the road have been just as bad as they are at Coors Field, with a .353 wOBA, a 5.02 FIP and a 1.4 HR/9. Even with a bit of an offensive skid for the Red Sox lately, they still average 5.7 runs per game at home, which is the third highest in the league. Between Seabold and a Rockies bullpen that have thrown a ton over the past week (25.2 IP, 5.02 ERA), the Sox should win this game by at least two runs.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Diamondbacks are the real deal. I’m more than willing to say that at this point. Doesn’t hurt that win of my favorite win totals before the season began was for them to go over their total. Humble brags aside, they’ve also been a great hitting club against lefties. Coming into this game, they sport a .326 wOBA with a 102 wRC+ and a .163 ISO. They’ll be facing Matt Strahm, who has seen his stellar month of April quickly fade away. Since May, Strahm a 5.21 ERA, a .354 wOBA and a 4.38 FIP. Home runs have been a big issue for him as well, allowing 4 over 19 innings, giving him a 1.9 HR/9. I don’t imagine he’ll go deep into this game either, as he hasn’t thrown more than 3.1 innings in a single outing since the beginning of May. The Phillies bullpen has not been an area of strength late posting a 5.87 ERA and a putrid 6.92 FIP. I think the Diamondbacks post up some crooked numbers tonight.

