How To Bet Monday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for Monday’s NBA Finals Game 5.

Get Nikola Jokic 25+ Points and Jamal Murray 2+ Threes, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets on June 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Nikola Jokic 25+ Points & Jamal Murray 2+ Threes (under ‘DK Specials’)

Boosted Odds: +100

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on June 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)



Key Stats

Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.1 PPG during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Nikola Jokic has scored 25 points or more in seven of his past 10 games — 6/7/23 vs. MIA (32 points); 6/4/23 vs. MIA (41 points); 6/1/23 vs. MIA (27 points); 5/22/23 vs. LAL (30 points); 5/16/23 vs. LAL (34 points); 5/11/23 vs. PHX (32 points); and 5/9/23 vs. PHX (29 points).

Jamal Murray is averaging 3.0 3-pointers made per game during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jamal Murray has made two or more 3-pointers in nine of his past 10 games — 6/9/23 vs. MIA (2 3PM); 6/7/23 vs. MIA (3 3PM); 6/4/23 vs. MIA (3 3PM); 6/1/23 vs. MIA (2 3PM); 5/20/23 vs. LAL (5 3PM); 5/18/23 vs. LAL (6 3PM); 5/16/23 vs. LAL (4 3PM); 5/11/23 vs. PHX (4 3PM); and 5/9/23 vs. PHX (2 3PM).

Key Video

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.