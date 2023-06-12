How To Bet Monday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for Monday’s NBA Finals Game 5.
Get Nikola Jokic 25+ Points and Jamal Murray 2+ Threes, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets on June 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Nikola Jokic 25+ Points & Jamal Murray 2+ Threes (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on June 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.1 PPG during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
- Nikola Jokic has scored 25 points or more in seven of his past 10 games — 6/7/23 vs. MIA (32 points); 6/4/23 vs. MIA (41 points); 6/1/23 vs. MIA (27 points); 5/22/23 vs. LAL (30 points); 5/16/23 vs. LAL (34 points); 5/11/23 vs. PHX (32 points); and 5/9/23 vs. PHX (29 points).
- Jamal Murray is averaging 3.0 3-pointers made per game during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
- Jamal Murray has made two or more 3-pointers in nine of his past 10 games — 6/9/23 vs. MIA (2 3PM); 6/7/23 vs. MIA (3 3PM); 6/4/23 vs. MIA (3 3PM); 6/1/23 vs. MIA (2 3PM); 5/20/23 vs. LAL (5 3PM); 5/18/23 vs. LAL (6 3PM); 5/16/23 vs. LAL (4 3PM); 5/11/23 vs. PHX (4 3PM); and 5/9/23 vs. PHX (2 3PM).
Key Video
