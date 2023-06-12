U.S. Open Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to California this week for U.S. Open. Los Angeles Country Club will be the host, and is a long par 70, measuring at 7,421 yards with Bentgrass greens. The third major of the year has a stacked field as always, with 49 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world set to tee it up in LA.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Reports are that the fairways at Los Angeles Country Club are wide, which should give a massive advantage to a player like Cam Smith, whose only weakness is driving accuracy. If Smith is going to be living in fairway this week, he’s got the iron play and short game to go toe-to-toe with anyone on the planet. Smith routinely plays well at Augusta National, which of course is know for its wide fairways. In addition, he won the Open Championship this past July at St. Andrews, which also boasts wide fairways.

Being that he does not play on the PGA TOUR anymore, most people are probably unfamiliar with how good Smith has been of late. His past four starts on the LIV Tour read T9, T2, T6 and T3. Sandwiched between that was his T9 at the PGA Championship, where he lost 2.5 strokes off-the-tee but still found a way to post a top-10 finish thanks to his elite putting and approach play.

I really like where Smith’s game is right now and getting 25/1 on a former major champion in this spot is very enticing.

DeChambeau played great at the PGA Championship, gaining 7.5 strokes off-the-tee and 4.3 on approach en route to his T4 finish. He then followed that up with a T9 at the following LIV event, so it appears his game is in a great place right now. DeChambeau is of course no stranger to U.S. Opens, having won the 2020 edition of this event at Winged Foot, which ironically was designed by Gil Hanse, the designer of Los Angeles Country Club.

DeChambeau routinely plays well at the three non-Masters majors, and with the way he appears dialed in right now, he’s definitely on the short list to take home the trophy in Los Angeles this week. The fact we can get him at 40/1, when he was less than half this price just a couple years ago, makes it all the more appealing.

