2023 US Open Golf Best Bets, Golf Picks

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg, Rob Pizzola and Cam Stewart give their 2023 US Open Golf Best Bets with their Gold, Silver and Bronze Selections.

2023 U.S. Open — Picks & Preview | Player Picks + Research | Stats/Tools

2023 U.S. Open — DraftKings Picks | Best Bets | Own Projections

2023 US Open Golf Best Bets: Gold Picks

Mayo: Cam Smith Top 10 +240

Pizzola: Scottie Scheffler Top 5 +150

Cam: Victor Perez Top French Player +150

2023 US Open Golf Best Bets: Silver Picks

Mayo: Justin Suh Top 30 +350

Pizzola: Paddy Harrington Top Senior +175

Cam: Jon Rahm Top Continental Euro

2023 US Open Golf Best Bets: Bronze Picks

Mayo: Joaquin Niemann Top 20 +260

Pizzola: Si Woo Kim Top Asian +400

Cam: Matt Fitzpatrick Top English Player +260

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

