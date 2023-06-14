MLB Picks for June 14: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Cubs are the only team to see the over hit at a higher rate in divisional games (9-3) than the Blue Jays this season (14-7-1). Those two teams are the only two who’ve seen the over hit at a higher rate than the Orioles (12-7).

Nine-plus runs have been scored in five of Kyle Bradish’s 11 starts this season. That’s not always been on him, but the right-hander has had his share of rough moments in 2023. So has Jose Berrrios, although he’s been rolling lately.

The under is 1-4 in Berrios’ last five outings, with the one exception being a 20-run showing from Toronto’s offense. Speaking of offense, both lineups in this game rank among the top 10 in ISO and hard-contact rate against right-handed pitching this month. Either side could carry the load here, with Berrios due for a correction and Bradish being so up-and-down.

Josh Jung and Ezekiel Duran jump out as the lefty mashers in Texas’ lineup, but Seager has a slight advantage over the pair of righties on Wednesday. Reid Detmers is on the bump, and he’s allowed Seager to go 3-for-11 with a home run in their previous meetings — solid, but nothing staggering. But when considering what both Seager and Detmers are doing in lefty-on-lefty meetings this season, that line looks a bit more promising for the Texas SS.

Seager is hitting .360 with a .220 ISO against lefties this season. That’s been thanks to a whopping 51.1% hard-contact rate and a measly 28.9% ground-ball rate within the split. Furthermore, he has just an 11.3% strikeout rate against lefties (and his 3.8% walk rate within the split helps, too). Those numbers are all season-long, but when you focus on his last month of at-bats against left-handed pitching, there isn’t much fluctuation in the numbers.

Detmers, meanwhile, has allowed lefties to post a .333 average against him this season. He hasn’t allowed much in the way of power, surrendering just five extra-base hits to the 54 lefty bats he’s faced, but the last 25 he’s seen have posted a 29.4% line-drive rate. Also, Detmers only has a 20.4% strikeout rate against left-handed hitters, so Seager will have his share of chances to put the ball in play.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.