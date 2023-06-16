MLB Best Bets: Top MLB Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for June 16

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Steve Buchanan join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.
Garion’s Picks:
Bryan Woo over 5.5 strikeouts
Sandy Alcántara to record a win
Bo Bichette over 1.5 hits
Nick Castellanos over 0.5 home runs
Yankees-Red Sox under 9.5 total runs
Rays Moneyline
Steve’s Picks:
Andrew Abbott over 2.5 walks
Zac Gallen to record a win
Bobby Witt Jr. over 1.5 total bases
Jack Suwinski over 0.5 home runs
Angels-Royals over 9.5 total runs
Athletics Moneyline first five innings
Watch the segment below for their full analysis!
VIDEO:
Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11 a.m. ET by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.