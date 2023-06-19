Travelers Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship. TPC River Highlands will be the host, and measures as a 6,852-yard par 70 with a blend of Bent and Poa grass greens.

Despite this being one week after a major, we have yet another elevated event on tap, meaning the field is loaded. Eight of the top-10 players in the world will be in attendance.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

English caught fire with his putter last week at Los Angeles Country Club, gaining a whopping 10.27 strokes on the greens en route to his T8 finish. This probably couldn’t have come at a better time, as English will be returning to a course where he’s had quite a bit of success at. He won this event back in 2021, which marked his fifth PGA TOUR victory, a feat not accomplished by many in the history of the sport.

In addition to the win, English posted a T7 here in 2014 and a T19 last year. He knows how to get around TPC River Highlands. He’s already posted four top-10 finishes on the season, including a T3 at Wells Fargo and a T2 at the Arnold Palmer, proving he’s fully over the hip injury that hampered him last season.

With very little value towards the top of the board, I like taking a shot on a proven winner here at 60/1.

Theegala kept it rolling last week at the U.S. Open, finishing in a tie for 27th. A rather encouraging sign was that he did not lose any strokes off-the-tee at Los Angeles Country Club, something he had done in each of his previous four starts. Theegala’s iron play also stood out last week, as he gained 3.95 strokes on approach, including 2.39 during his final round. That bodes well for his prospects this week.

Theegala played TPC River Highlands last year and finished T2 behind Xander Schauffele. The fairways are wide and the greens are small, which is the ideal Theegala setup. This event usually turns into a birdie fest, and Theegala ranks 11th in this field in total birdies over his past 24 rounds. We have seen him get absolutely scorching hot with the putter, and if that happens again this week he could find himself hoisting his first ever PGA TOUR trophy. At 70/1, the price is right to back him in this spot

