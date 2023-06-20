How a Bettor Won Over $22,000 With a $10 MLB Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

On Father’s Day, one bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook took on the afternoon slate of Major League Baseball picks and emerged as a huge winner. This bettor stacked up 13 correct picks on the Moneyline, correctly picking the straight-up winner of each of the afternoon contests.

Picks on the Moneyline are just one of many ways to consider betting games on DraftKings Sportsbook. There are also props for individual player performance, run lines, total runs over/under and many more. You can combine picks from the same game or multiple games into a parlay bet, and that was how this bettor build a 13-leg parlay that paid off big time.

When the odds of all the Moneylines were combined, they resulted in +148353 odds. That meant that this bettor’s $10 wager resulted in a massive payout of $22,262.99!

Check out the list of the picks here and scroll for more details as to how it all unfolded:

$10 ➡️ $22,262.99



A bettor won BIG on this 13-leg MLB ML parlay



Orioles (-120)

Braves (-285)

Marlins (-155)

Cardinals (+105)

Brewers (-165)

Reds (+130)

Angels (-120)

Rangers (-135)

Phillies (-245)

Mariners (-150)

Padres (-155)

Guardians (-105)

Giants (+100) pic.twitter.com/V2dZbyZt4Y — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 19, 2023

For the most part, this bettor stuck to backing favorites across the board, with a few key exceptions. In the early game, they picked the Orioles to avoid the sweep against the Cubs, which they did with a 6-3 victory. Chicago had a 3-2 lead after four innings, but the Orioles put up three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and get this parlay its first green of the day.

In the NL East, the Braves and Marlins were both favored in their games against the Rockies and Nationals, respectively. The Marlins won 4-2 to finish off their sweep of the Nats and move an impressive 10 games over .500, but the Braves looked to be in trouble early. Charlie Morton gave up five runs in the first two innings and the Rockies jumped out to a 5-0 lead. However, the Braves stormed back with 12 unanswered runs and ultimately got the win, 14-6. The hero of the day for Atlanta was Eddie Rosario, who led the four-home-run attack with a pair of blasts and six RBI. You can see the full Braves’ comeback in this highlight:

If you like home runs, then this is the highlight reel for you ⤵️



⭐️: https://t.co/W6qzMwejkW pic.twitter.com/dObPGwM664 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 18, 2023

This bettor also backed three teams from the NL Central. The Brewers were favored at home against the Pirates, but the Cardinals and Reds were both underdogs. Milwaukee needed a four-run eighth inning to rally to beat the Pirates. Recent outfield addition Raimel Tapia came through with a sac fly that was nearly a grand slam and Milwaukee finished up their sweep.

The Cardinals also needed some late heroics after letting the Mets climb back to tie their game at seven going into the ninth inning. After homering in the first inning to get the scoring started, Nolan Arenado homered again in the ninth to finish the scoring and give the Cardinals an 8-7 win.

The Reds were the biggest underdog in this parlay as they finished up their series in Houston against the Astros. They were able to finish out the sweep but needed extra innings to pull out the 9-7 win. It was the Reds’ eighth straight victory, as they continue to emerge as one of the fun young teams to watch as the season continues.

The parlay next ventured into four games featuring teams from the AL West. The parlay picked against the A’s, and the Phillies delivered a 3-2 win behind a home run and key RBI single from Kyle Schwarber and a strong start from Zack Wheeler. The Mariners and Angels got comfortable wins as favorites over the White Sox and Royals. The win for Los Angeles included back-to-back jacks from the superstar duo Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Since you can never have too many highlights of home runs from those two, here’s what the team tweeted as they took the lead Sunday afternoon:

double it and give it to the next person #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/0X9DgNG1Wp — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 18, 2023

The closest of the four matchups from the AL West was actually the leaders of the division. The Rangers fell behind early after a rare bad outing from Jon Gray. The Blue Jays roughed up Gray for six runs in 2 1⁄ 3 innings to jump out to a big early lead. The Rangers are never out of the game, though with their potent offense, and like the Braves did earlier in the day, they climbed out of their early hole to ultimately get the win.

The heroes for Texas and this parlay in this matchup were Corey Seager and Ezequiel Duran, who each had four hits, while Leody Tavares and Jonah Heim went deep in the Rangers’ 15-hit attack.

The final three games in the Parlay were late afternoon starts from the NL West. The bettor chose to go against the Diamondbacks and take the Guardians in a near pick’em game while backing the Padres to beat the Rays and the Giants to beat the Dodgers.

The Guardians didn’t leave much doubt, piling up 12 runs on 16 hits to avoid being swept in Arizona, and the Giants were able to complete a sweep of their own by beating their divisional rivals, the Dodgers. It was the first time since 2012 that the Giants swept a three-game series in Dodger Stadium, and they did so in dominating fashion by a combined score of 29-8. On Sunday, the Giants were +100 but got a strong outing from Logan Webb and two RBI each from LaMonte Wade Jr. and Luis Matos to get a 7-3 victory. The Giants’ Twitter account had some fun with Photoshop to celebrate dropping three losses on Los Angeles.

The Padres had to take down the team with the most wins in baseball in order to secure the 13th leg of this massive parlay. They were -155 favorites since they were at home after splitting the first two games of the series and had the perceived starting pitching advantage as Joe Musgrove took on Yonny Chirinos.

Musgrove delivered six strong innings and Manny Machado drove in two runs as the Padres took a 5-2 lead. In the eighth, though, the Rays rallied to close within a run. Fernando Tatis. Jr. came through with the play of the game in the eighth when he made a great defensive play highlighted below to erase the potential tying run.

The Padres got the series win over the Rays, and they secured the win for this parlay as well. With 13 correct picks on the Moneyline, this amazing parlay ended up paying out over $22K for just a $10 bet!

There are plenty of games remaining in the MLB season for you to find a way to get in on the action as well. You can build your own parlay using either Moneyline plays like this parlay used or any other picks on DraftKings Sportsbook. There are so many ways to jump into the baseball action all season long including home run parlays, run props and winning score predictions. You can even blend baseball picks with other sports using at SGPx if you would like. DraftKings Sportsbook always offers plenty of ways to add some extra interest to whatever games have your attention, so get started on building your betting slip today!

