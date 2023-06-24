UFC Best Bets: Top UFC Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC Jacksonville

The UFC heads to Jacksonville for UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria. Let’s break this card down from a betting perspective and see if we can find some valuable winners on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Editor’s note: This week’s UFC event has an early start time of 3:00 p.m. ET for the main card and an early lock time of 11:30 a.m. ET for UFC DFS contests!

Straight Moneyline Bets

I have confidence in each fighter to win their matchup and feel comfortable placing bets on them.

Jack Jenkins: +175

Tabatha Ricci: -135

Amanda Ribas: -190

Jeff’s Juicy Picks: All Plus Money

Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe Under 2.5 Rounds: +145

6-Leg Lotto Parlay Bet

Nothing wrong with taking a shot! Here’s a parlay full of picks I feel good about. Hopefully they hit!

Peek vs. Mariscal NOT to go the distance

Lane vs. Tafa NOT to go the distance

Jack Jenkins by KO/TKO/DQ or Sub

Randy Brown by KO/TKO/DQ or Dec

Tabatha Ricca Moneyline- Finish Only

Ilia Topuria by KO/TKO/DQ or Sub

6 Legs @ +3841

A $10 bet pays out $394.12!

Main Event Same Game Parlay (SGP): +100

As always with our main event SGPs, I try to play both sides of the fight. These main events are typically the most tightly contested, and I like to leave myself options for both fighters to win. You can always increase your potential payout by picking a fighter! With that said, let’s get into the picks.

Ilia Topuria 1+ Takedowns

Over 3.5 Minutes

Under 19.5 Minutes

These three props are all realistic given the narrative of this fight. Both of these veterans will take some time to get going, and I’d be very surprised to see this fight end in the 1st round. Topuria has a significant wrestling advantage, so I could easily see him wanting to take this fight to the ground. Finally, I’m very confident this fight ends similarly to each of these fighters’ last fight, with a 2nd-round finish.

Add a moneyline if you wish, but caution if you’re going to the Topuria side. Topuria only gets this one to +155, while there’s significant value on Emmett in this spot at +650. If I had to choose, I’d take Topuria, but I’m going to continue to sit on the main event fence for as long as possible.

