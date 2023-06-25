How a Bettor Won Over $79,000 With a $50 MLB Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

The final weekend in June got off to a great start for one bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook. Every Major League Baseball game of the season has multiple ways to get in on the action, and this bettor selected five player props that they felt confident would hit.

This entry, which stacked up those props and combined multiple picks from different games, is known as a parlay bet. With the combined odds of these five props, the bettor got +158828 odds, meaning that a bet of just $50 paid out $79,464.00 when all five outcomes took place.

Check out the list of the picks here and scroll for more details as to how it all unfolded:

Bryce Harper Over 0.5 RBIs

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 0.5 Home Runs

Willy Adames Over 0.5 Home Runs

Mike Trout Over 0.5 Home Runs

Xander Bogaerts Over 0.5 Home Runs

The five player props on this betting slip were four home run props and an RBI prop. It didn’t take long for the first of those picks to go green, as Bryce Harper drove in a run in the very first inning of the Phillies' matchup against the Mets. Harper’s RBI single drove in Kyle Schwarber, who reached on an error earlier in the inning. While the Phillies went on to win 5-1, that was Harper’s only hit and RBI of the day.

As the games continued, the next prop to hit was a home run from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He struck out in his first at-bat, but got a hold of a fastball from James Kaprielian and smashed a three-run homer to left center. It was Vladdy’s 10th homer of the year in his 74 games. This was actually the first of his 10 homers that have come at home at Rogers Centre.

it really might be '3-run homer day' today... Vladdy with a BOMB as the Blue Jays take the lead.pic.twitter.com/mH8ikHmThb — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 24, 2023

After Vladdy did his smash thing, the next home run prop to hit came from Cleveland, where the Brewers were taking on the Guardians. The game was a low-scoring contest until the sixth inning when Willy Adames took Shane Bieber deep in the highlight below.

Adames came into the game batting just .203 and had not homered in 54 plate appearances. He singled in the first to drive in a run and finished the game going 4-for-5 with five RBI after hitting a second home run in the ninth.

The Brewers add to the lead as Willy Adames goes yardpic.twitter.com/dCZxQBSgHw — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 24, 2023

As the night continued, this bettor needed two more props to hit—Mike Trout needed to go yard at Coors, and Xander Bogaerts needed to homer in San Diego.

Trout struck out and walked in his first two plate appearances against lefty Kyle Freeland, but in the fifth inning, he came to the plate following a home run from his superstar teammate Shohei Ohtani. Trout followed with a smash of his own, going back-to-back for the second time in the past week. The home run gave Trout 16 long balls on the season.

and then Mike Trout gets in on the action with a home run right after!pic.twitter.com/61s14ilx4d — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 24, 2023

The final dinger this parlay needed was from Xander Bogaerts. Coming into the game, X had +700 odds of going yard in his matchup with lefty Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals.

After flying out in the first and singling in the fourth, Bogaerts smashed the below three-run homer to left-center in the fifth to give the Padres a commanding 7-0 lead. The home run put the Padres in a great place to get the win, and also delivered the win to this five-leg parlay.

✖️ Gon' Give It To Ya



HR (+700) ✅pic.twitter.com/SJDXVWvopt — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 24, 2023

None of the players in the prop even needed their final at-bat to hit their marks and make this parlay hit across the board. Those four home runs and Harper’s RBI make this bettor a big winner, turning just $50 into almost $80K!

