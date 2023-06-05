MLB Picks for June 5: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

8 games are on the schedule for Monday, starting at 4:05 p.m. ET. We’re going to go over a few bets I like that you can place on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s get into it.

Follow me on Twitter for daily MLB picks and info @SBuchanan24

I would have loved to take the over on the game total but it’s hard to trust this slumping Cardinals lineup. So, I’m more than happy to take the Rangers team total over 4.5 runs. I think I’ve given this bet almost every article I’ve written this season. You know what though? IT HITS ALL THE TIME. Over the past week, the Rangers have gone over 4.5 runs in four of the six games they’ve played. On the season, they’ve AVERAGING 6.4 runs per game. Only five teams are averaging at least 5.0 runs per game but Texas is the only team averaging over 6.0. The Rangers also average the highest total runs on the road, currently at 5.9.

Tonight, they’ll take on Adam Wainwright, who continues to really struggle on the mound. He’s been as bad as advertised, as his 6.15 ERA is accompanied by a 6.48 xERA and a 4.56 FIP. Not that he’s been much a strikeout pitcher to begin with, but his K/9 is down to 5.4, the lowest of his entire career. His groundball rate is also the lowest of his career at 36.4%, which also means fly balls are up. Going against this Rangers offense, that’s never a good sign. With a fastball topping out at 87 mph, I think this ends up being a very short night for the veteran starter.

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

In no scenario should Alek Manoah be a favorite right now. No way. Yet, here we are, on a Monday, and the Jays are the favorites against the Astros. Manoah has been even worse than his surface numbers indicate. You’d think his 5.46 ERA was the worst of it but he also owns a 6.44 xERA and a 6.27 FIP. He’s putting a ton of traffic on the bases as well, walking at least three batters in 8 of his 12 starts. Manoah is walking so many hitters that he currently has a 6.4 BB/9 through 57.2 innings. To put this into perspective, Manoah walked a total of 51 batters through 196.2 innings last season. He’s only 10 away from matching that total this season. With runners on base, the Astros are slashing .270/.334/.434 with a .331 wOBA and a 112 wRC+.

The Astros are starting Brandon Bielak, who’ll be making his sixth start of the season. His surface numbers are good with a 3.19 ERA but he does have a 5.48 xERA and a 5.16 FIP. He’s certainly been bailed out by the Astros defense thus far. Nonetheless, this Jays offense has been off lately. Over the past week, they’ve averaged just 3.8 runs per game. Sure, they just swept the Mets over the weekend but that offense has also been on a downslide. This will be only the 15th time that the Astros are underdogs and hold a record of 8-6.

I can’t say many nice things about the Padres right now. For one of the most hyped teams in recent history, they’re in fourth place with a 27-32 with a +7 run differential. Nonetheless, we can still play some of the props available for their hitters. I’m rolling with Soto to go over 1.5 bases against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. It’s always wise to target left-handed bats against Hendricks, as his numbers against them are downright putrid. Dating back to last season, Hendricks has a .395 wOBA, a 5.87 FIP and a 2.2 HR/9 against lefties. Soto is hitting .280 against righties with a with a.427 wOBA, a 175 wRC+ and a .273 ISO.

Follow me on Twitter for daily MLB picks and info @SBuchanan24

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.