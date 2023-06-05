RBC Canadian Open Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Toronto, Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open. Oakdale Golf and Country Club will host, and is a par 72, measuring at 7,264 yards with mixture of Bent and Poa grass greens.

Despite this being one week before the U.S. Open, we have a pretty strong field, led by two-time defending-champion Rory McIlroy, who will be looking for the three-peat at this event.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Despite winning on some tough tracks throughout his career, such as Copperhead and Colonial, I prefer to target Burns at birdie-fest type of events. He’s one of the best putters on the planet and can score in bunches when he gets hot. At this event last season over at St. Georges, Burns finished in a tie for fourth, and averaged 2.86 strokes from tee-to-green per round in the process.

Another thing we know about Burns is that he’s a creature of habit, so when he plays well at an event, he usually continues to have success at that event. Despite the Canadian Open being played at Oakdale this year, I firmly expect Burns to play like he did at St. Georges one year ago.

He’s coming in with some strong recent form as well, with a T6 finish at Charles Schwab and a T16 last week at Memorial. He gained strokes in all categories at Jack’s Place and ranks fourth in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green and fifth in SG: Total over this recent stretch. Among all the guys at the top of the board, I like this Burns’ number (+1400) the most, and think he possesses the best combination of recent form, rolling stats and win equity for the price.

It’s also a bit narrative-y, but I also prefer Burns because I don’t believe he’s the type of golfer to look past an event because of a major the following week, whereas guys like McIlroy (despite being the defending champion), Hatton, Fitz and Lowry could very well be using this as a tuneup for LA Country Club.

Hubbard is coming into play this week red hot, having made seven of his previous eight cuts, with two top-11 finishes. During this stretch, it’s been his irons that have carrying him, as he ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Approach over the past 24 rounds. He also sits ninth in SG: Total over the same time frame and is really trending upward.

We have seen Hubbard really pop on easy courses in this past, with top-five finishes at the Barracuda, Barbasol, Sanderson Farms and Houston Open, and it’s likely that Oakdale turns into a birdie-fest. Anytime you can get the hottest iron player in the field at triple-digit odds you have immediately peaked my interest. Hubbard is a great long-shot bet this week in a spot where many of the top players might be looking ahead to the U.S. Open, as mentioned above.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.