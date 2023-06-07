MLB Parlay Best Bets: Jared Carrabis’ MLB Parlay Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for June 7

DraftKings Network baseball host Jared Carrabis gives his top Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.

Top Parlay Bet

Christian Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases

Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 Total Bases

Shohei Ohtani is 4th in MLB in SLG vs. RHP going up against Taillon (7.05 ERA) and Christian Walker is 8th in MLB in SLG vs. LHP going up against Corbin (4.92 ERA). @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/bXNYb2dEG3 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 7, 2023

