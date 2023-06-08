MLB Best Bets: Top MLB Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for June 8

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne, Steve Buchanan and Tanner Kern join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.

Garion’s Picks:

Cubs over 2.5 runs through first five innings

White Sox-Yankees under 8.0 runs

Spencer Strider to record a win

Steve’s Picks:

Astros-Blue Jays under 4.0 runs through first five innings

Red Sox-Guardians over 8.5 runs

Reid Detmers over 6.5 strikeouts

Tanner’s Picks:

Cubs-Angels over 5.0 runs through first five innings

Guardians Moneyline

Reid Detmers over 4.5 hits allowed

