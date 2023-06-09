NBA Parlay Picks: Top Prop Bets with Long Odds in the Sensational 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Another Friday, another Sensational 6!

Chirag Hira and I are back with a six-leg NBA parlay focused on Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Sensational Six

Bam Adebayo 25+ Points & Rebounds

Denver’s gameplan has become quite clear: let Bam get his points, and focus on shutting down the rest of Miami’s roster. The Nuggets are more than happy to give Adebayo his little floaters and fadeaways, as it keeps the Heat’s role players from getting involved.

On Bam’s end, he’s been more than happy to take advantage of those opportunities. The versatile big man has easily cleared this total in all three Finals games, almost doing it with points alone each time. We expect that trend to continue on Friday night.

Jamal Murray Over 6.5 Assists

I appeared on The Sweat this morning and highlighted Murray’s standard assists line (over 7.5) as my favorite player prop in this game. The same logic applies for 6.5.

Kyle Lowry Over 2.5 Assists

Lowry just competes. In fact, one could argue his minor injury is actually beneficial, because it seems like he thrives in these grind-it-out situations.

The 37-year-old isn’t the player he once was, but he can still operate as a playmaker at a high level. Lowry averaged five assists per game this season, and he’s hit that mark twice in these Finals.

Tonight, we just need three dimes from the veteran, which is a feat he has accomplished in nine of his last 10 contests.

Over 201.5 Total Points

I appeared on The Sweat Friday morning to break down my thoughts on betting this game total.

Aaron Gordon 2+ Assists

Similar to Lowry, Gordon’s playmaking flies under the radar. In his case, it’s because his defense, physicality and finishing abilities are so excellent. The Nuggets have a multitude of elite distributors, and while Gordon is not among those on that list, he’s a capable passer.

The 6’8 forward has racked up at least two dimes in nine of his last 10 games. Opportunity is also on his side in this equation, as Gordon regularly plays 34-38 minutes a night. When you’re on the floor that much with his talent, it’s hard NOT to rack up a pair of assists.

Nikola Jokic 1+ Blocks

We know what you’re thinking.

“Jokic can barely get off the ground, how is he going to block someone?”

Well, you will likely be surprised to find out that the Joker has recorded at least one block in three of his last four games. Two of those outings were multi-block performances.

He may not be an elite athlete. He may not even be an average athlete... but when you’re 6’11 with a 7’3 wingspan and you play north of 40 minutes a night consistently, blocks will happen.

