How Bettors Won Over $100,000 with Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook bettors have been hitting massive Same Game Parlays lately, and our team is breaking down the specifics of those major wins.

Find deep dives into some of the biggest recent Same Game Parlay hits below.

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor hit big on Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders with a massive Same-Game Parlay, which included eight legs. The bettor turned $25 into over $40,000 on the bet on DKSB. Let’s look at the bet and do a quick recap:

DeVonta Smith - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Dallas Goedert - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Jalen Hurts - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Antonio Gibson - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Yards Over 39.5

DeVonta Smith Receptions 5+

Antonio Gibson Receptions 2+

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a strong finish to Week 9, nailing all four picks for a big payout on a TD scorer parlay. The bettor turned $20 Into $22,385 with a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bettor made the following eight-leg NFL 4 Pick Round Robin Parlay Bet:

Josh Allen - First touchdown scorer

Raheem Mostert - First touchdown scorer

Justin Jefferson - Anytime touchdown scorer

Joe Mixon - First touchdown scorer

Aaron Jones - First touchdown scorer (Only loss)

Cordarrelle Patterson - First touchdown scorer

Davante Adams - First touchdown scorer

Rhamondre Stevenson - First touchdown scorer

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a strong finish to the weekend, nailing all four picks for a big payout on an NBA First FG parlay. The bettor turned $5 into $17,428.2 with a Parlay Bet.

The bettor made the following four-leg NBA Parlay Bet at +348462 odds:

Jayson Tatum first FG

Donovan Mitchell first FG

Draymond Green first FG

Cam Johnson first FG

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a big day on Sunday after picking winners on a Sunday afternoon slate loaded with upsets. The bettor turned a $10 bet on an eight-leg moneyline parlay into $47,673.02.

Here’s what was included in the wager:

Bengals ML

Steelers ML

Jets ML

Giants ML

Colts ML

Vikings ML

Patriots ML

Falcons ML

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a big day courtesy of a free bet on the Giants-Packers game in London early Sunday morning. The bettor used a $10 free bet on a seven-leg Same Game Parlay that paid out $10,000.

Here’s what was included in the wager:

New York Giants ML

Total Points - Over 41.5

Daniel Bellinger anytime TD

Allen Lazard anytime TD

Saquon Barkley anytime TD

Aaron Jones alternate rushing yards 45+

Darius Slayton over 49.5 receiving yards

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor turned a huge profit on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The bettor placed a Same-Game Parlay on DKSB for Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a parlay crafted around anytime TD props and the bettor turned $25 into over $32,000 at +100000 odds and a 30% profit boost. Below is a recap of the bet:

Travis Kelce anytime TD

Leonard Fournette anytime TD

Jody Fortson anytime TD

Noah Gray anytime TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire anytime TD

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a huge hit on Sunday afternoon with a Same Game Parlay constructed in the game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. It was centered around a handful of TD props and the Ravens winning the game 37-26 for the ML hit. The bettor turned $2.50 into just over $1,000 at +40000 odds. Let’s take a look at the details below:

Lamar Jackson anytime TD

Rhamondre Stevenson anytime TD

Ravens moneyline

Mark Andrews 1st TD

Damien Harris anytime TD

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive night Monday that netted a profit of $15,000. Targeting the Seahawks-Broncos game, the bettor placed a $10 Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook featuring the following picks:

1st Touchdown Scorer - Will Dissly

Broncos Total Points Under 20.5

Melvin Gordon III Alternate Rushing Yards 55+

Jerry Jeudy Alternate Receiving Yards 85+

Will Dissly Alternate Receiving Yards 36+

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive weekend that netted a profit of $8,000. Targeting Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, the bettor placed a $10 Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook featuring the following picks:

Patrick Mahomes 300+ Passing Yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster 55+ Receiving Yards

James Conner Anytime TD Scorer

Chiefs -6.5

Zach Ertz Anytime TD Scorer

Marquise Brown Anytime TD Scorer

Mecole Hardman Anytime TD Scorer

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive night on Tuesday, nailing all four picks for a big payout. By combining a 25% profit boost, the bettor turned $10 into $23,622.50 with a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bettor made the following four-leg MLB Parlay Bet at +188900 odds:

Trea Turner Over 0.5 stolen bases

Garrett Mitchell Over 0.5 stolen bases

Jake McCarthy Over 0.5 stolen bases

Kyle Tucker Over 0.5 stolen bases

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win on Monday, correctly picking three home run bets in the Yankees-Angels game for a Same Game Parlay that paid out $1,810 off a $10 bet.

The parlay included:

Shohei Ohtani to hit a HR

Anthony Rizzo to hit a HR

Luis Rengifo to hit a HR

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win on Tuesday, correctly picking nine different bets in the Yankees-Mets game for a Same Game Parlay that paid out $3,155 off a $5 bet.

The parlay included:

Frankie Montas Hits Allowed 4+

Aaron Judge Stolen Bases 1+

Yankees Total Runs Over 2.5

Player to Get a Hit - Gleyber Torres

Player to Get a Hit - Starling Marte

Yankees run line -1.5

Total Runs Under 9.5

Player to Get a Hit - Aaron Judge

Player to Get a Hit - Pete Alonso

The NFL is officially back, and a DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in on the Week 1 Sunday NFL action with a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook. Focusing on the New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans game, the bettor turned $20 into $1,320 by making the following picks at +6500 odds:

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD Scorer

Sterling Shepard Anytime TD Scorer

NY Giants moneyline

Under 43.5 Total Points

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win this Wednesday, correctly picking 12 different MLB bets for a payout of $11,587.32 off of just a $25 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The parlay included:

TOR Blue Jays ML (won 6-1 vs Orioles)

SEA Mariners ML (won 11-7 at Angels)

SD Padres ML (won 10-3 at Marlins)

BOS Red Sox @ PIT Pirates Over 8 (8-3 Red Sox)

TB Rays +1.5 (lost 8-7 at Yankees, but covered the run line)

CLE Guardians ML (won 8-4 vs Tigers)

NY Mets ML (won 9-7 at Braves)

STL Cardinals ML (won 5-1 vs Rockies)

OAK Athletics @ TEX Rangers Over 8.5 (won 7-2 at Rangers)

HOU Astros ML (won 3-2 at White Sox)

LA Dodgers ML (won 2-1 at Brewers)

ARI Diamondbacks +1.5 (won 3-2 at Giants)

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive win this past Friday, correctly picking 14 different MLB Moneyline bets for a payout of $16,278.72 off of just a $7.12 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bettor made the following picks at +228533 odds:

Padres Moneyline (won 10-5)

Guardians Moneyline (won 8-0)

Red Sox Moneyline (won 3-2)

Phillies Moneyline (won 2-1)

White Sox Moneyline (won 2-0)

Mariners Moneyline (won 6-2)

Dodgers Moneyline (won 8-3)

Astros Moneyline (won 7-5)

Cardinals Moneyline (won 3-1)

Rockies Moneyline (won 5-3)

Twins Moneyline (won 4-0)

Giants Moneyline (won 5-3)

Braves Moneyline (won 4-3)

Orioles Moneyline (won 10-3)

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive night on Monday, nailing all five picks for a big payout. Focusing on the New York Mets at San Diego Padres game, the bettor turned $25 into $6,200 with a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bettor made the following picks at +24700 odds:

Eduardo Escobar to get a hit

Mark Canha to get a hit

Francisco Lindor to get a hit

1+ Francisco Lindor stolen bases

1+ Starling Marte stolen bases

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive weekend that netted a profit of $10,000. Targeting the UFC 275 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, the bettor placed a $50 Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook featuring the following picks: