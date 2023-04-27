UFC Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon on the Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie. The guys also recap last weekend’s UFC event, which featured a heavyweight-altering win for Sergei Pavlovich.
Plus, MMA coach Ray Longo joins the show to discuss Aljamain Sterling’s preparation for his upcoming title defense against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon Picks
Editor’s note: Brian Kelleher is out of his fight vs. Journey Newson.
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Brian’s Pick: Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Kenny’s Pick: Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
Brian’s Pick: Rodolfo Vieira
Kenny’s Pick: Rodolfo Vieira
Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Brian’s Pick: Caio Borralho
Kenny’s Pick: Caio Borralho
Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
Brian’s Pick: Ricky Simon
Kenny’s Pick: Ricky Simon
