UFC 288 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 288 on the Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 288 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.
UFC 288 Picks
Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Brian’s Pick: Marina Rodriguez
Kenny’s Pick: Marina Rodriguez
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
Kenny’s Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu
Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
Brian’s Pick: Matt Frevola
Kenny’s Pick: Drew Dober
Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
Brian’s Pick: Charles Jourdain
Kenny’s Pick: Kron Gracie
Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
Brian’s Pick: Jessica Andrade
Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
Brian’s Pick: Belal Muhammad
Kenny’s Pick: Gilbert Burns
Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Brian’s Pick: Aljamain Sterling
Kenny’s Pick: Aljamain Sterling
EDITOR'S NOTE: This podcast contains adult language.
