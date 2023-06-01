UFC Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi on the Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.
Plus, MMA coach Ray Longo joins the show to discuss various topics, including Aljamain Sterling, Irene Aldana vs. Amanda Nunes and more.
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi Picks
Editor’s note: Jared Gordon is out of Saturday’s fight vs. Jim Miller.
Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Brian’s Pick: Andrei Arlovski
Kenny’s Pick: Andrei Arlovski
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Brian’s Pick: Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Kenny’s Pick: Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
Brian’s Pick: Victor Altamirano
Kenny’s Pick: Tim Elliott
Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
Brian’s Pick: Alex Caceres
Kenny’s Pick: Alex Caceres
Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Brian’s Pick: Amir Albazi
Kenny’s Pick: Kai Kara-France
