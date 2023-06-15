UFC Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier on the Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.

Plus, the guys recap UFC 289 with MMA coach Ray Longo.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier Picks

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier Picks

Editor’s note: Miles Johns vs. Raoni Barcelos is no longer on Saturday’s card.

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Brian’s Pick: Pat Sabatini

Kenny’s Pick: Lucas Almeida

Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Brian’s Pick: Christian Leroy Duncan

Kenny’s Pick: Christian Leroy Duncan

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Brian’s Pick: Arman Tsarukyan

Kenny’s Pick: Arman Tsarukyan

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Brian’s Pick: Jared Cannonier

Kenny’s Pick: Marvin Vettori

Brian’s Bonus Pick: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (vs. Felipe Bunes)

