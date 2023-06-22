UFC Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria on the Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.
Plus, the guys recap last week’s UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier event with MMA coach Ray Longo.
Editor’s note: This week’s UFC event has an early start time of 3:00 p.m. ET for the main card and an early lock time of 11:30 a.m. ET for UFC DFS contests!
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria Picks
Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
Brian’s Pick: Tabatha Ricci
Kenny’s Pick: Gillian Robertson
Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
Brian’s Pick: Randy Brown
Kenny’s Pick: Randy Brown
Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe
Brian’s Pick: Neil Magny
Kenny’s Pick: Phil Rowe
Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
Brian’s Pick: Bruno Silva
Kenny’s Pick: (Kenny sits this one out)
David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
Brian’s Pick: David Onama
Kenny’s Pick: Gabriel Santos
Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
Brian’s Pick: Justin Tafa
Kenny’s Pick: Justin Tafa
Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
Brian’s Pick: Maycee Barber
Kenny’s Pick: Amanda Ribas
Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Brian’s Pick: Ilia Topuria
Kenny’s Pick: Josh Emmett
Brian’s Bonus Pick: Jack Jenkins (vs. Jamall Emmers)
