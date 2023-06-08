UFC 289 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks for UFC 289 on the Anik & Florian Podcast

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC, take listener calls, and interview personalities from all over the world.

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 289 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.

UFC 289 Picks

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Brian’s Pick: Chris Curtis

Kenny’s Pick: Nassourdine Imavov

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Brian’s Pick: Marc-Andre Barriault

Kenny’s Pick: Marc-Andre Barriault

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Brian’s Pick: Nate Landwehr

Kenny’s Pick: Dan Ige

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Brian’s Pick: Mike Malott

Kenny’s Pick: Mike Malott

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Brian’s Pick: Charles Oliveira

Kenny’s Pick: Beneil Dariush

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Brian’s Pick: Amanda Nunes

Kenny’s Pick: Amanda Nunes

