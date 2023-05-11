Is it Time for Manchester United to Move on from David de Gea?

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

David de Gea’s days in Manchester may be numbered.

The Cooligans kick off this segment by addressing United’s road struggles this year. The team has lost eight away matches in the 2022-23 campaign, which is tied for a club single-season record. This is obviously relevant after United dropped its latest match on the road in London to West Ham via a shocking 0-1 result.

United’s keeper is facing a lot of backlash and blame for this loss after giving up a howler, seemingly misjudging a trickler and letting it squeak by him into the bottom corner.

Follow the loss, Man U is barely clinging to fourth place in the Premier League, which holds massive ramifications for the club, as the top-four finishers earn a spot in the Champions League. Christian and Alexis give a brief overview of United’s season and their current standing in the table, pointing out Liverpool’s significantly greater goal differential as a concerning statistic for the UCL race. While United does have a game in hand, it’s hard to trust them given their recent form.

Alexis is blunt in his assessment: if United miss out on the Champions League, the season will be a tragedy. Not only will the club have failed on that front, but they are also facing the daunting possibility of losing the FA Cup final to their rival, Manchester City. As Guerreros points out, that would virtually be worst-case scenario after the myriad of huge moves United made prior to the season.

Christian questions if de Gea’s time in Manchester should be up, and the two weigh his various highlights and lowlights. Alexis is adamant that his lack of consistency should be the determining factor in United moving on.

The duo break down de Gea’s list of achievements in an attempt to determine if he is a club legend. They don’t come to a firm conclusion, as his career has ultimately been defined by ups and downs, which is reflective of United’s results as a whole over the years.

With a few matches left in the season, de Gea’s performances and United’s results will likely play a massive role in his future with the club.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Gundogan’s missed penalty, Arsenal stay in the hunt, and Sporting KC finally catch a dub!

Both the Premier League and MLS saw some incredible matches and shocking results over the weekend! There was great action at the top and bottom of the EPL table over the weekend, but not much changed in terms of positioning. The Cooligans break down all the action from the English top flight and ask if there will be serious ramifications from Ilkay Gundogan’s missed penalty. Plus, we analyze Sporting Kansas City’s first win of the season and discuss the managerial departures from New York Red Bulls and Chicago Fire. Did Gerhard Struber or Ezra Hendrickson actually leave their club amicably? I think we all know the answer to that one!

