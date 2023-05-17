Coming to Terms with Arsenal’s Failure

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

The worst nightmare for Gunners fans is finally coming true.

Well, maybe not the WORST nightmare, as relegation still exists. However, after a stellar start to the season, Arsenal has all but bottled the Premier League following a stretch of disastrous performances. With a win this weekend, Manchester City can clinch the league title and officially pull off the comeback. Unfortunately for the Gunners, this fate appears to be inevitable.

The Cooligans kick off this segment by addressing the mid-season collapse of Alexis’ favorite club. As Guerreros points out, this is the second year in a row that Arsenal has collapsed. He turns the attention to Mikel Arteta, who is clearly a capable manager, but has failed to deliver consistently. Alexis believes Arteta has potential to be a long-term manager of his club, but the on-field production hasn’t necessarily shown that. The duo take a brief look at Arsenal’s embarrassing 0-3 loss to Brighton, and Alexis believes the loss can mostly be blamed on Arteta’s tactics.

Most people look at the Gunners’ two losses to Man City as turning points in the season, but as Christian and Alexis point out, Arsenal dropping points to lower-tier teams outside of those matches is what cost them the title.

Alexis wraps things up by stating his expectations for next year, which is for Arsenal to win the league. After finishing second this season, the only way the club can improve is by accomplishing that. If the Gunners are unable to get that done, changes should be made.

A packed weekend of high-pressure matches saw incredible action across England, Spain, and the United States! The 2022/23 campaign is wrapping up across the European continent, which means every game will be absolutely crucial over the next few weeks. The Cooligans break down all of last weekend’s biggest matchups, including Aston Villa’s victory over Tottenham, Arsenal’s loss to Brighton that all but crowned Manchester City champs, and the emotional derby between Barcelona and Espanyol. Plus, we analyze the most shocking results from MLS Rivalry Week and wonder why NYCFC plays so much worse on the road in our first episode under the official flag of Blangola.

